Terrorists from Afghanistan Can Infiltrate Russia Through Kazakhstan, Security Council Warns

Moscow has been carefully monitoring the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban* came to power, Grebenkin said in an interview with the government's Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.He noted that the situation is unlikely to improve given the political and economic crises in the region, and that Moscow expects a further increase in the scale of drug trafficking, arms smuggling and uncontrolled migration of refugees with members of terror groups hidden among them.This issue was on the agenda of the recent annual meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states, according to the official.*Taliban is under the UN sanctions for terrorism

