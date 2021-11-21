Taipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone

According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence, nine Chinese planes, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to the south of the island on Sunday, crossing into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.The two bombers flew into the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines before flying back to China, the ministry said, adding that other planes were spotted close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.Taiwan has split from Mainland China after the end of the civil war in 1949 and has since been governing independently. Beijing says that the island is a breakaway province, and considers any contacts between Taipei and other countries to be meddling in Chinese internal affairs.Taiwan, however, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has diplomatic relations with several nations around the world.
The tensions around Taiwan have been escalating in recent months, as Chinese forces have held drills in the region, while the European Union and the United States have sent delegations to Taipei, causing concerns in Beijing.
