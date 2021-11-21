Registration was successful!
Taipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
Taipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
The tensions around Taiwan have been escalating in recent months, as Chinese forces have held drills in the region, while the European Union and the United States have sent delegations to Taipei, causing concerns in Beijing.
2021-11-21T10:35+0000
2021-11-21T11:02+0000
asia & pacific
china
taiwan
According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence, nine Chinese planes, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to the south of the island on Sunday, crossing into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.The two bombers flew into the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines before flying back to China, the ministry said, adding that other planes were spotted close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.Taiwan has split from Mainland China after the end of the civil war in 1949 and has since been governing independently. Beijing says that the island is a breakaway province, and considers any contacts between Taipei and other countries to be meddling in Chinese internal affairs.Taiwan, however, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has diplomatic relations with several nations around the world.
just some libertion exercises just relax already its not as if china seeks to shoot itself in the foot by bombing its own territory
Taipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone

10:35 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 21.11.2021)
In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The tensions around Taiwan have been escalating in recent months, as Chinese forces have held drills in the region, while the European Union and the United States have sent delegations to Taipei, causing concerns in Beijing.
According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence, nine Chinese planes, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to the south of the island on Sunday, crossing into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.
The two bombers flew into the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines before flying back to China, the ministry said, adding that other planes were spotted close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.
Taiwan has split from Mainland China after the end of the civil war in 1949 and has since been governing independently. Beijing says that the island is a breakaway province, and considers any contacts between Taipei and other countries to be meddling in Chinese internal affairs.
Taiwan, however, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has diplomatic relations with several nations around the world.
