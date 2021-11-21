https://sputniknews.com/20211121/taiwan-registers-two-chinese-bombers-near-its-border-1090899642.html

Taipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone

Taipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone

The tensions around Taiwan have been escalating in recent months, as Chinese forces have held drills in the region, while the European Union and the United... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T10:35+0000

2021-11-21T10:35+0000

2021-11-21T11:02+0000

asia & pacific

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104330/14/1043301461_0:235:4500:2766_1920x0_80_0_0_001dfea332efef062f56a2b3eed1f3cd.jpg

According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence, nine Chinese planes, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to the south of the island on Sunday, crossing into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.The two bombers flew into the Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines before flying back to China, the ministry said, adding that other planes were spotted close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.Taiwan has split from Mainland China after the end of the civil war in 1949 and has since been governing independently. Beijing says that the island is a breakaway province, and considers any contacts between Taipei and other countries to be meddling in Chinese internal affairs.Taiwan, however, maintains that it is an autonomous country, and has diplomatic relations with several nations around the world.

far bot just some libertion exercises just relax already its not as if china seeks to shoot itself in the foot by bombing its own territory 0

1

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

asia & pacific, china, taiwan