Sudanese PM Says He's Free to Form New Government, With Elections Expected in 2023

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Al-Burhan have agreed to end hostilities and install a new technocratic government. 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

Prime Minister Hamdok told Al-Jazeera that the government will be a technocratic government of independent competencies, and will focus on limited issues, foremost of which is the democratic transition. Hamdok told Al-Jazeera that while under house arrest he contacted a wide range of political forces to foster a broad consensus and ensure the transition period is successful. Hamdok and General Al-Burhan agreed that the Prime Minister would have complete freedom to choose a government of national competencies and that all political prisoners be released as part of the agreement. The two sides agreed that a national election will take place before July of 2023. In October, a military coup ousted the civilian-led government and placed Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest.

