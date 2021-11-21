Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/sudanese-pm-says-hes-free-to-form-new-government-with-elections-expected-in-2023--1090908503.html
Sudanese PM Says He's Free to Form New Government, With Elections Expected in 2023
Sudanese PM Says He's Free to Form New Government, With Elections Expected in 2023
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Al-Burhan have agreed to end hostilities and install a new technocratic government. 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
Prime Minister Hamdok told Al-Jazeera that the government will be a technocratic government of independent competencies, and will focus on limited issues, foremost of which is the democratic transition. Hamdok told Al-Jazeera that while under house arrest he contacted a wide range of political forces to foster a broad consensus and ensure the transition period is successful. Hamdok and General Al-Burhan agreed that the Prime Minister would have complete freedom to choose a government of national competencies and that all political prisoners be released as part of the agreement. The two sides agreed that a national election will take place before July of 2023. In October, a military coup ousted the civilian-led government and placed Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest.
Sudanese PM Says He's Free to Form New Government, With Elections Expected in 2023

20:13 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 20:33 GMT 21.11.2021)
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Al-Burhan have agreed to end hostilities and install a new technocratic government.
Prime Minister Hamdok told Al-Jazeera that the government will be a technocratic government of independent competencies, and will focus on limited issues, foremost of which is the democratic transition.
Hamdok told Al-Jazeera that while under house arrest he contacted a wide range of political forces to foster a broad consensus and ensure the transition period is successful.
Hamdok and General Al-Burhan agreed that the Prime Minister would have complete freedom to choose a government of national competencies and that all political prisoners be released as part of the agreement.
The two sides agreed that a national election will take place before July of 2023.
In October, a military coup ousted the civilian-led government and placed Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest.
