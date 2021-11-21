Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/sudanese-military-ousted-prime-minister-agree-on-deal-on-his-return-to-power-reports-say-1090896973.html
Sudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
Sudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have agreed on a political declaration that provides for the politician's... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T06:25+0000
2021-11-21T06:44+0000
sudan
military coup
coup d'etat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090229647_0:0:3081:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_882f1080a3c81aa5bdeb62f122f95c34.jpg
The agreement also entails the release of all political prisoners, according to the media.Sudan has witnessed violence since the military seized power on 25 October, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Thousands of people have been taking to the streets across the country to demand a transition to civilian rule.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090229647_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f35017f05cf4320bbf2f61717ef58237.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, military coup, coup d'etat

Sudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say

06:25 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 21.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeSudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have agreed on a political declaration that provides for the politician's return to office and a new technocratic government, the boradcaster Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday, citing its own sources in Khartoum.

"The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok agreed on a political declaration entailing his return to office and formation of a government consisting of technocrats", the broadcaster said.

The agreement also entails the release of all political prisoners, according to the media.
Sudan has witnessed violence since the military seized power on 25 October, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Thousands of people have been taking to the streets across the country to demand a transition to civilian rule.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:25 GMTSudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
06:21 GMTRise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices
06:09 GMTPolice in US State of Oregon Seize 500,000 Lbs of Illegal Marijuana Worth About $500 Mln
06:09 GMTGod's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
05:37 GMTBrits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
05:09 GMTChina Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
04:31 GMTBolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
04:08 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks
03:22 GMTSpace Force General Admits That US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
03:16 GMTHunter Biden's Company Helped Chinese Firm Buy Stake in Cobalt Mines From US Company, Report Says
01:37 GMTBiden is 79: Oldest US President Ever Sparks Worries Over Fitness to Govern & Run Again - Polls
00:58 GMTTrump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe
00:34 GMT3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
00:28 GMTLondon Police Arrest 30 Eco Activists Blocking Bridge
00:17 GMTNumerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says
00:08 GMTBitcoin Paternity Test: Scientists Fight in Court for Title of Cryptocurrency's Inventor - Report
YesterdayCalls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defence Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report
YesterdayLabour Pledges to Shield Transgender Brits From ‘Hate Crimes’ — But Not Women
YesterdayUsers Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
YesterdayOver Half of NYPD Officers Wish They Never Joined the Blue Due to 'Far-Left Politics' - Report