Sudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have agreed on a political declaration that provides for the politician's return to office and a new technocratic government, the boradcaster Sky News Arabia reported on Sunday, citing its own sources in Khartoum.
"The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok agreed on a political declaration entailing his return to office and formation of a government consisting of technocrats", the broadcaster said.
The agreement also entails the release of all political prisoners, according to the media.
Sudan has witnessed violence since the military seized power on 25 October, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Thousands of people have been taking to the streets across the country to demand a transition to civilian rule.