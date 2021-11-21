https://sputniknews.com/20211121/sudanese-military-ousted-prime-minister-agree-on-deal-on-his-return-to-power-reports-say-1090896973.html

Sudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say

Sudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have agreed on a political declaration that provides for the politician's... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T06:25+0000

2021-11-21T06:25+0000

2021-11-21T06:44+0000

sudan

military coup

coup d'etat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090229647_0:0:3081:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_882f1080a3c81aa5bdeb62f122f95c34.jpg

The agreement also entails the release of all political prisoners, according to the media.Sudan has witnessed violence since the military seized power on 25 October, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Thousands of people have been taking to the streets across the country to demand a transition to civilian rule.

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sudan, military coup, coup d'etat