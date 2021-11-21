Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/sudanese-military-lifts-all-restrictions-from-ousted-prime-minister-hamdok-reports-say-1090902671.html
Sudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
Sudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan's military has removed all the restrictions on movement of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The measure came shortly after... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T12:45+0000
2021-11-21T12:54+0000
sudan
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090334608_0:202:3067:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_013bdf814e8e22a31ab8a41326c33bfc.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Sudanese military and Hamdok were reported to have agreed on a political declaration entailing the politician's return to power and formation of a technocratic government.Hamdok is currently on his way to the presidential palace to meet with the country's military leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan, according to Al Arabiya's sources.The military seized power in Sudan on 25 October, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Citizens responded by taking to the streets for regular protests, some of which escalated into violence.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090334608_152:0:2881:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1dbed73bbb28a43c8825357e81697aa0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, africa

Sudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say

12:45 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 21.11.2021)
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAHA person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021.
A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan's military has removed all the restrictions on movement of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The measure came shortly after reaching a deal on a new government, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing sources.
Earlier in the day, the Sudanese military and Hamdok were reported to have agreed on a political declaration entailing the politician's return to power and formation of a technocratic government.
Hamdok is currently on his way to the presidential palace to meet with the country's military leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan, according to Al Arabiya's sources.
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeSudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020.
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
The military seized power in Sudan on 25 October, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Citizens responded by taking to the streets for regular protests, some of which escalated into violence.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
12:51 GMTBiden 'Ready to Run for Re-Election in 2024' as President's Approval Rating Hits New Low
12:45 GMTSudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
12:38 GMTBoris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris
12:33 GMTJanet Jackson Might Have Been 'Cancelled' After 'Nipplegate' Scandal, New Docu Shows
12:10 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
11:48 GMTKremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
11:46 GMTIndian Farmers Promise to Continue Protests Until Controversial Laws Officially Repealed
11:43 GMTFair Trial or Miscarriage of Justice? Why Kyle Rittenhouse Case is Continuing to Polarise Americans
11:09 GMTOver 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
11:05 GMTPoland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video