Sudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan's military has removed all the restrictions on movement of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The measure came shortly after... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese military and Hamdok were reported to have agreed on a political declaration entailing the politician's return to power and formation of a technocratic government.Hamdok is currently on his way to the presidential palace to meet with the country's military leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan, according to Al Arabiya's sources.The military seized power in Sudan on 25 October, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Citizens responded by taking to the streets for regular protests, some of which escalated into violence.

