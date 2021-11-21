Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/sudanese-military-and-civilian-leaders-strike-new-political-deal-1090903014.html
Sudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
Sudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
The new agreement is set to put an end to hostilities after the military takeover in October removed the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T12:58+0000
2021-11-21T13:24+0000
sudan
africa
coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107413/23/1074132358_0:306:3264:2142_1920x0_80_0_0_e6dcbcdedbc29b765964d81131907fe6.jpg
A political settlement between Prime Minister Hamdok and General al-Burhan has been reached in Sudan, as the sides agreed to create a new technocratic cabinet, forming a unified armed forces, and releasing all political prisoners, state TV reported on Sunday.Al-Burhan also thanked Hamdok and called the prime minister a "trustworthy partner". Hamdok, who will be in charge of the new government, stressed that the deal would stop the bloodshed in the country and will stipulate the nation's return to a democratic transition.The accord means that civilian rule will be reinstated in Sudan, which faced a period of tension following a military coup in October when the armed forces arrested Hamdock and dissolved the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. The power grab prompted mass protests across the country, while the military stated it was done to stop political infighting and reinstate order in Sudan.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107413/23/1074132358_0:0:3264:2448_1920x0_80_0_0_add9462fc40b1bef6dfb1ccfd1a2cba0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, africa, coup

Sudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal

12:58 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 21.11.2021)
© AP Photo / AnonymousDemonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir. The writing on the Sudanese flag says 'With the participation of the Sudanese in Saint Etienne, France.'
Demonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir. The writing on the Sudanese flag says 'With the participation of the Sudanese in Saint Etienne, France.' - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Anonymous
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The new agreement is set to put an end to hostilities after the military takeover in October removed the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from power.
A political settlement between Prime Minister Hamdok and General al-Burhan has been reached in Sudan, as the sides agreed to create a new technocratic cabinet, forming a unified armed forces, and releasing all political prisoners, state TV reported on Sunday.
Al-Burhan also thanked Hamdok and called the prime minister a "trustworthy partner".
© REUTERS / JOK SOLOMUNSudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo
© REUTERS / JOK SOLOMUN
Hamdok, who will be in charge of the new government, stressed that the deal would stop the bloodshed in the country and will stipulate the nation's return to a democratic transition.
The accord means that civilian rule will be reinstated in Sudan, which faced a period of tension following a military coup in October when the armed forces arrested Hamdock and dissolved the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. The power grab prompted mass protests across the country, while the military stated it was done to stop political infighting and reinstate order in Sudan.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:45 GMTUK Health Secretary Says ‘No’ to Compulsory COVID-19 Jabs After Worldwide Protests
13:37 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
12:51 GMTBiden 'Ready to Run for Re-Election in 2024' as President's Approval Rating Hits New Low
12:45 GMTSudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
12:38 GMTBoris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris
12:33 GMTJanet Jackson Might Have Been 'Cancelled' After 'Nipplegate' Scandal, New Docu Shows
12:10 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
11:48 GMTKremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
11:46 GMTIndian Farmers Promise to Continue Protests Until Controversial Laws Officially Repealed
11:43 GMTFair Trial or Miscarriage of Justice? Why Kyle Rittenhouse Case is Continuing to Polarise Americans
11:09 GMTOver 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
11:05 GMTPoland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence