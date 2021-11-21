Sudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:58 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 21.11.2021)
© AP Photo / AnonymousDemonstrators gather in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, Friday, April 12, 2019. The Sudanese protest movement has rejected the military's declaration that it has no ambitions to hold the reins of power for long after ousting the president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir. The writing on the Sudanese flag says 'With the participation of the Sudanese in Saint Etienne, France.'
The new agreement is set to put an end to hostilities after the military takeover in October removed the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from power.
A political settlement between Prime Minister Hamdok and General al-Burhan has been reached in Sudan, as the sides agreed to create a new technocratic cabinet, forming a unified armed forces, and releasing all political prisoners, state TV reported on Sunday.
Al-Burhan also thanked Hamdok and called the prime minister a "trustworthy partner".
© REUTERS / JOK SOLOMUNSudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo
Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo
Hamdok, who will be in charge of the new government, stressed that the deal would stop the bloodshed in the country and will stipulate the nation's return to a democratic transition.
The accord means that civilian rule will be reinstated in Sudan, which faced a period of tension following a military coup in October when the armed forces arrested Hamdock and dissolved the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. The power grab prompted mass protests across the country, while the military stated it was done to stop political infighting and reinstate order in Sudan.