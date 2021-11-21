https://sputniknews.com/20211121/sudanese-military-and-civilian-leaders-strike-new-political-deal-1090903014.html

Sudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal

The new agreement is set to put an end to hostilities after the military takeover in October removed the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

A political settlement between Prime Minister Hamdok and General al-Burhan has been reached in Sudan, as the sides agreed to create a new technocratic cabinet, forming a unified armed forces, and releasing all political prisoners, state TV reported on Sunday.Al-Burhan also thanked Hamdok and called the prime minister a "trustworthy partner". Hamdok, who will be in charge of the new government, stressed that the deal would stop the bloodshed in the country and will stipulate the nation's return to a democratic transition.The accord means that civilian rule will be reinstated in Sudan, which faced a period of tension following a military coup in October when the armed forces arrested Hamdock and dissolved the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. The power grab prompted mass protests across the country, while the military stated it was done to stop political infighting and reinstate order in Sudan.

