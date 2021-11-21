Stealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has formally commissioned INS Visakhapatnam, a stealth guided-missile destroyer, into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.With an overall length of 163 meters and displacement of over 7,400 tonnes, INS Visakhapatnam is among the largest destroyer ships constructed in India using domestic steel DMR 249A properties and other unique features. The ship boasts a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks, a Combat Management System and an Integrated Platform Management System that enables it to perform multifaceted tasks and missions during maritime warfare.It also has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend its reach and is propelled by a powerful combined gas that enables a speed of over 30 knots.Referring to it as a state-of-the-art warship, Singh said that the commission of INS Visakhapatnam, manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), is an answer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two important missions - "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India).Singh shared the government's vision is to make India a domestic shipbuilding hub and manufacture ships not only for the needs of the country but for other nations as well.
INS Visakhapatnam is equipped with a variety of weapons and sensors, supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium- and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits.
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has formally commissioned INS Visakhapatnam, a stealth guided-missile destroyer, into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
The ship boasts a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks, a Combat Management System and an Integrated Platform Management System that enables it to perform multifaceted tasks and missions during maritime warfare.
It also has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend its reach and is propelled by a powerful combined gas that enables a speed of over 30 knots.
"It is a matter of pride for all of us that out of 41 ships and submarines ordered by our Navy, 39 are from Indian shipyards. This is a testament to the Navy's commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India)", the defence minister said.
Singh shared the government's vision is to make India a domestic shipbuilding hub and manufacture ships not only for the needs of the country but for other nations as well.
"Reports suggest that by 2023, the expenditure on security around the world is going to reach $2.1 trillion. Today we have full opportunity to make full use of our capabilities and move towards making the country an indigenous shipbuilding hub", Singh said.