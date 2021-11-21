https://sputniknews.com/20211121/second-meeting-of-quad-leaders-to-be-held-in-september-2022-japanese-foreign-minister-says-1090904193.html

Second Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday that he expects Japan to host the next Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit with... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Quad partners have just begun to coordinate the event and there is no definitive agreement either on the venue or on the exact dates for it yet, Hayashi noted.The Kyodo news agency reported earlier, citing sources, that the second meeting of the Quad leaders could take place in Japan in spring. Ensuring economic security and opposing "China's growing hegemonism" are expected to be on the agenda, according to the report.The first top-level Quad meeting took place online in March, while the first in-person meeting was held in September in the United States.The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal security pact between the United States, Australia, India and Japan. It aims to create "a shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific" and to address the growing Chinese influence in the region.

