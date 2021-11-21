Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/second-meeting-of-quad-leaders-to-be-held-in-september-2022-japanese-foreign-minister-says-1090904193.html
Second Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
Second Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday that he expects Japan to host the next Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit with... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T14:06+0000
2021-11-21T14:08+0000
asia & pacific
japan
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082326639_0:150:3111:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_e49adffb71958a1cbfd0b6bd97123514.jpg
The Quad partners have just begun to coordinate the event and there is no definitive agreement either on the venue or on the exact dates for it yet, Hayashi noted.The Kyodo news agency reported earlier, citing sources, that the second meeting of the Quad leaders could take place in Japan in spring. Ensuring economic security and opposing "China's growing hegemonism" are expected to be on the agenda, according to the report.The first top-level Quad meeting took place online in March, while the first in-person meeting was held in September in the United States.The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal security pact between the United States, Australia, India and Japan. It aims to create "a shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific" and to address the growing Chinese influence in the region.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082326639_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_108f4f97dd69293a8817b0cd8e4812e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

Second Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says

14:06 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 21.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY(On screens, L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listen during a virtual meeting of the "Quad" alliance members: Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.
(On screens, L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listen during a virtual meeting of the Quad alliance members: Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday that he expects Japan to host the next Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit with leaders of the United States, Australia and India in September 2022.

"Only September. This year the meeting was held in September, and since it was decided to hold it annually from now on, I believe that the next one will also be in September", the minister told the Fuji TV channel after one of the hosts hypothesised that the next meeting might take place in coming spring.

The Quad partners have just begun to coordinate the event and there is no definitive agreement either on the venue or on the exact dates for it yet, Hayashi noted.
The Kyodo news agency reported earlier, citing sources, that the second meeting of the Quad leaders could take place in Japan in spring. Ensuring economic security and opposing "China's growing hegemonism" are expected to be on the agenda, according to the report.
The first top-level Quad meeting took place online in March, while the first in-person meeting was held in September in the United States.
© AP Photo / Andy WongIn this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, pass by Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing. China’s military test-fired two missiles into the South China Sea, including a “carrier killer” military analysts suggest might have been developed to attack U.S. forces, a newspaper reported Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, pass by Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing. China’s military test-fired two missiles into the South China Sea, including a “carrier killer” military analysts suggest might have been developed to attack U.S. forces, a newspaper reported Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, pass by Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing. China’s military test-fired two missiles into the South China Sea, including a “carrier killer” military analysts suggest might have been developed to attack U.S. forces, a newspaper reported Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal security pact between the United States, Australia, India and Japan. It aims to create "a shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific" and to address the growing Chinese influence in the region.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:21 GMTCongresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
14:06 GMTSecond Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
14:04 GMT'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi
14:03 GMTUS Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
13:45 GMTUK Health Secretary Says ‘No’ to Compulsory COVID-19 Jabs After Worldwide Protests
13:37 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
12:51 GMTBiden 'Ready to Run for Re-Election in 2024' as President's Approval Rating Hits New Low
12:45 GMTSudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
12:38 GMTBoris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris
12:33 GMTJanet Jackson Might Have Been 'Cancelled' After 'Nipplegate' Scandal, New Docu Shows
12:10 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
11:48 GMTKremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
11:46 GMTIndian Farmers Promise to Continue Protests Until Controversial Laws Officially Repealed
11:43 GMTFair Trial or Miscarriage of Justice? Why Kyle Rittenhouse Case is Continuing to Polarise Americans
11:09 GMTOver 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
11:05 GMTPoland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone