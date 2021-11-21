https://sputniknews.com/20211121/russian-security-council-warns-of-increased-risks-of-ukrainian-provocations-in-black-sea-1090904791.html

Russian Security Council Warns of Increased Risks of Ukrainian Provocations in Black Sea

Russian Security Council Warns of Increased Risks of Ukrainian Provocations in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow sees increased risks of Ukraine's provocations in Crimea and in the Azov and Black Seas, Alexander Grebenkin, the deputy secretary of... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T14:44+0000

2021-11-21T14:44+0000

2021-11-21T14:44+0000

crimea

russia

ukraine

provocation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080339032_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7559de33e54e25dcddffd331d6536e00.jpg

For the past years, the Ukrainian leadership has been promoting ideas of nationalism and Russophobia, and depicting Russia as the "aggressor" for own political goals, which has led to a deterioration of security situation at the border between the two countries, Grebenkin noted in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.In particular, there has been an increase in cross-border crime associated with illegal movement of weapons, ammunition and explosives, as well as smuggling of drugs, goods, cargo and fuel, he added.Additionally, Kiev continues its misinformation campaigns against Russian citizens living in Crimea and other border regions of Russia, the official said.

festus232 Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com Whats 0

1

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

crimea, russia, ukraine, provocation