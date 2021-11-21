Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/royals-at-war-with-bbc-over-docu-claiming-harry--william-plant-smears-against-each-other-in-media-1090896845.html
Royals 'at War With BBC Over Docu Claiming Harry & William Plant Smears Against Each Other in Media'
Royals 'at War With BBC Over Docu Claiming Harry & William Plant Smears Against Each Other in Media'
In recent years, there has been speculation that the two brothers don't get along, something which Prince Harry seems to have confirmed in 2019 when he said... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T06:50+0000
2021-11-21T06:50+0000
prince william
bbc
queen elizabeth ii
prince harry
prince charles
documentary
uk royal family
meghan markle
uk
The Royal Family is at war with the BBC over an upcoming documentary about relations between Prince Harry and Prince William, the Daily Mail has reported, citing a royal insider. The source said Buckingham Palace was furious that the outlet refused to let the royals see the documentary "The Princes and The Press", which alleges that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex instructed their PR teams to plant smears against each other in the UK media.The insider claims that three senior royals – Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and Prince William, second in line to the throne, have threatened to terminate cooperation with the outlet, if the BBC airs the documentary. The Daily Mail writes it is understood that if the outlet doesn't remove "false" claims about Prince Harry and Prince William, the three senior royals as well as other members of the Royal Family won't speak with the BBC again.Relations Between BrothersSpeculation about the discord between Prince Harry and Prince William began around 2018. They were fuelled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to move out of Kensington Palace, where much of the family resides as well as their decision to split from the charitable foundation Harry and William founded.In a 2019 interview, Prince Harry seems to have confirmed the reports about the discord, saying he loves his brother, but noted that they are on different paths. It is believed that the relationship between the two brothers soured significantly after 8 January 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family in order to become independent. Reports say Prince William as well as other senior royals were not informed about the move in advance and learned about it from the news.Ties between the two are said to have plunged to a record low this March when the Sussexes gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they made several sensational allegations against the Royal Family. Prince Harry said his father and brother were "trapped" inside the royal system, while Meghan Markle accused Buckingham Palace of spreading falsehoods about them and hinted that one member of the family was racist. At the same time, Prince Harry noted that he "loves" his brother to bits.UK media outlets reported earlier this year that the brothers successfully fought to remove allegations about their relationship in an ITV-produced documentary called "Harry And William: What Went Wrong?" In the film royal pundits claimed that Prince William and his PR staff leaked a story about Prince Harry's mental health.The new documentary will be presented by Amol Rajan, who is a republican (a person who advocates for the abolition of the monarchy in the United Kingdom). A BBC insider told the Daily Mail that "The Princes and The Press" did not breach any of the BBC's editorial guidelines on impartiality.
The royal family of UK is a general laughingstock for decades, they all are. So, not single serious and notable media outlet should bother to write about them, except about expenses they bring to taxpayers. 'News' about them suit better to the Daily Mail and the Sun etc.
2021
06:50 GMT 21.11.2021
Prince Harry, left, and Prince William stand together during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021
Max Gorbachev
In recent years, there has been speculation that the two brothers don't get along, something which Prince Harry seems to have confirmed in 2019 when he said that he and Prince William are on different paths.
The Royal Family is at war with the BBC over an upcoming documentary about relations between Prince Harry and Prince William, the Daily Mail has reported, citing a royal insider. The source said Buckingham Palace was furious that the outlet refused to let the royals see the documentary "The Princes and The Press", which alleges that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex instructed their PR teams to plant smears against each other in the UK media.

"There is upset about it. The households are all united in thinking this is not fair. No one at the Palace has seen it", the source told the newspaper.

The insider claims that three senior royals – Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and Prince William, second in line to the throne, have threatened to terminate cooperation with the outlet, if the BBC airs the documentary.

The Daily Mail writes it is understood that if the outlet doesn't remove "false" claims about Prince Harry and Prince William, the three senior royals as well as other members of the Royal Family won't speak with the BBC again.

Relations Between Brothers

Speculation about the discord between Prince Harry and Prince William began around 2018. They were fuelled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to move out of Kensington Palace, where much of the family resides as well as their decision to split from the charitable foundation Harry and William founded.

In a 2019 interview, Prince Harry seems to have confirmed the reports about the discord, saying he loves his brother, but noted that they are on different paths. It is believed that the relationship between the two brothers soured significantly after 8 January 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family in order to become independent. Reports say Prince William as well as other senior royals were not informed about the move in advance and learned about it from the news.

Ties between the two are said to have plunged to a record low this March when the Sussexes gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they made several sensational allegations against the Royal Family. Prince Harry said his father and brother were "trapped" inside the royal system, while Meghan Markle accused Buckingham Palace of spreading falsehoods about them and hinted that one member of the family was racist. At the same time, Prince Harry noted that he "loves" his brother to bits.

UK media outlets reported earlier this year that the brothers successfully fought to remove allegations about their relationship in an ITV-produced documentary called "Harry And William: What Went Wrong?" In the film royal pundits claimed that Prince William and his PR staff leaked a story about Prince Harry's mental health.

The new documentary will be presented by Amol Rajan, who is a republican (a person who advocates for the abolition of the monarchy in the United Kingdom). A BBC insider told the Daily Mail that "The Princes and The Press" did not breach any of the BBC's editorial guidelines on impartiality.

"You can't make a documentary about royal journalism without mentioning briefings. It doesn't point the finger at any individuals", the source told the newspaper.

The royal family of UK is a general laughingstock for decades, they all are. So, not single serious and notable media outlet should bother to write about them, except about expenses they bring to taxpayers. 'News' about them suit better to the Daily Mail and the Sun etc.
