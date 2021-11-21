https://sputniknews.com/20211121/rise-of-racist-machines-uk-health-secretary-javid-vows-to-fight-biasin-medical-devices-1090896435.html

Rise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices

According to Health Secretary Javid, "the issue of bias within medical devices has been ducked for far too long". 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has vowed to fight against racial and gender bias found in medical equipment. In a piece published in The Sunday Times, the official also vowed to "close the chasms that the pandemic has exposed" and said the government will probe the matter, citing the disproportionate effect of the coronavirus pandemic on ethnic minorities.He additionally mentioned a recent paper on pulse oximeters (devices that monitor oxygen levels), which suggested that the devices are less precise when it comes to dark-skinned patients.The secretary launched an independent review, adding that it will also inspect "other important biases such as gender bias", so "lifesaving technologies" such as MRI scanners can be made accessible to pregnant or breastfeeding women.

