Police in US State of Oregon Seize 500,000 Lbs of Illegal Marijuana Worth About $500 Mln

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Police in the US state of Oregon have found and seized 500,000 pounds (around 226 tonnes) of illegal marijuana valued at approximately

The search in five industrial warehouses in White City started on Thursday. During the first two days of the raid, over 100 people were detained and questioned, but later, all of them were released.The investigation will take several weeks, according to a statement.

