Numerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says
Numerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says
2021-11-21T00:17+0000
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer, told Insider Saturday that he has changed his cell phone due to death threats so numerous he "can't count," but it didn’t help a lot. He said that he currently uses his wife’s phone, but intimidators have reached it too.According to Richards, he got used to receiving disturbing calls over the past three weeks until now and had "fluffed them off," but the amount skyrocketed after the trial’s outcome on Friday.Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and injured another in August 2020 while helping to protect property during BLM protests. A jury found him not guilty, ruling that he acted in self-defense.
00:17 GMT 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMIDMark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, enters his office building after attending a news conference in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S., November 19, 2021
Alexandra Kashirina
On Friday, a jury of the Kenosha District Court in Wisconsin acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges, including murder, in connection with the shooting that took place during the Kenosha riots last year. The defense insisted Rittenhouse acted in self-defense as he was attacked by the protesters.
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer, told Insider Saturday that he has changed his cell phone due to death threats so numerous he "can't count," but it didn’t help a lot. He said that he currently uses his wife’s phone, but intimidators have reached it too.

"I would love for things to change, for people to talk to one another without fighting, but, unfortunately, I don't see it changing any time soon," the defence attorney noted.

According to Richards, he got used to receiving disturbing calls over the past three weeks until now and had "fluffed them off," but the amount skyrocketed after the trial’s outcome on Friday.
"By the time I left the courthouse yesterday and started answering my phone, the first three calls were death threats, and I just quit answering my phone," Richards said. "I'm going through my emails, there are threatening emails too."
Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and injured another in August 2020 while helping to protect property during BLM protests. A jury found him not guilty, ruling that he acted in self-defense.
