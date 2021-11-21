https://sputniknews.com/20211121/numerous-death-threats-forced-rittenhouses-defence-attorney-to-change-cell-phone-report-says-1090892374.html

Numerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says

2021-11-21T00:17+0000

2021-11-21T00:17+0000

2021-11-21T00:17+0000

Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer, told Insider Saturday that he has changed his cell phone due to death threats so numerous he "can't count," but it didn’t help a lot. He said that he currently uses his wife’s phone, but intimidators have reached it too.According to Richards, he got used to receiving disturbing calls over the past three weeks until now and had "fluffed them off," but the amount skyrocketed after the trial’s outcome on Friday.Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and injured another in August 2020 while helping to protect property during BLM protests. A jury found him not guilty, ruling that he acted in self-defense.

