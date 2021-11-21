Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/marketwatch-backtracks-on-bizarre-inflation-claims-of-americans-paying-5-for-gas-90-for-wine-1090906327.html
MarketWatch Backtracks on Bizarre Inflation Claims of Americans Paying $5 for Gas, $90 for Wine
MarketWatch Backtracks on Bizarre Inflation Claims of Americans Paying $5 for Gas, $90 for Wine
At the same time, there is no denying that inflation in the US has already set a 30-year high amid rapid growth in demand prompted by the perceived winding... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T17:29+0000
2021-11-21T17:29+0000
us
prices
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089848412_0:0:2733:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_cdea19006121252ab400a98f587e631a.jpg
The MarketWatch media outlet has retracted statements made in one of its articles, as well as social media posts, which suggested that "average Americans" spend as much as $5 per a gallon (3.79 litres) on gas, $90 for a bottle of wine, and a whopping $200 for concert tickets amid record-high inflation. The outlet said that the information in the article and on social media was "inaccurate", while adding that the real average fuel price in the US was $3.41 per gallon.Despite MarketWatch walking back on its bizarre claims, inflation in the US still remains the highest in 30 years. It has affected numerous sectors of the economy, including the most basic wares in grocery stores. Analysts have found that the price of an average Thanksgiving dinner in the US has jumped by 14% compared to last year.The spiking inflation is explained by a combination of factors – on the one hand, the US government has repeatedly boosted the population's spending with stimulus bills that have increased money flows and demand. On the other, despite continuing infections, the country has been steadily moving out of the pandemic, with ever more citizens becoming more economically active.This spike in consumer activity caught many businesses unprepared after pandemic-induced stagnation. Supply chains were unable to handle the surge in demand for goods, leading to skyrocketing costs for transportation and backlogs at ports and other transit hubs. These costs, in turn, have ramped up the prices in stores, restaurants, and elsewhere.Inflation Affects EveryoneInflation has affected the lives of not only low-income Americans, but also the wealthiest of them. Axios reported that rich US citizens are facing shortages of luxury wares, such as yachts, private jets, watches, etc. The overwhelming demand and shortage of wares have sent prices sky-high and even prompted some companies to artificially limit access to their products, as was the case with NetJets, one of the biggest private jet companies.The jump in demand was prompted in part not only by the growth of wealth among the richest Americans, but also by the increase in their numbers that was witnessed after 2020. The latter could be partly explained by a rally of cryptocurrencies that brought fortune to those who had invested in tokens. The increase in the number of ultra-wealthy Americans sparked increased demand for luxury items and even paintings, ramping up their prices radically.
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/dems-urge-biden-to-take-greater-action-against-soaring-inflation-1090863693.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/jordan-peterson-reveals-he-bought-bitcoin-blasts-rising-inflation-1090832481.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089848412_2:0:2733:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_189c3383b4f1d79658aabb0a409ed60d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, prices, inflation

MarketWatch Backtracks on Bizarre Inflation Claims of Americans Paying $5 for Gas, $90 for Wine

17:29 GMT 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesIn this Friday, May 20, 2021, photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles.
In this Friday, May 20, 2021, photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
At the same time, there is no denying that inflation in the US has already set a 30-year high amid rapid growth in demand prompted by the perceived winding down of the pandemic. Its effects have not even spared the wealthiest people in the country.
The MarketWatch media outlet has retracted statements made in one of its articles, as well as social media posts, which suggested that "average Americans" spend as much as $5 per a gallon (3.79 litres) on gas, $90 for a bottle of wine, and a whopping $200 for concert tickets amid record-high inflation. The outlet said that the information in the article and on social media was "inaccurate", while adding that the real average fuel price in the US was $3.41 per gallon.
Despite MarketWatch walking back on its bizarre claims, inflation in the US still remains the highest in 30 years. It has affected numerous sectors of the economy, including the most basic wares in grocery stores. Analysts have found that the price of an average Thanksgiving dinner in the US has jumped by 14% compared to last year.
US President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland on November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
Dems Urge Biden to Take Greater Action Against Soaring Inflation
19 November, 17:46 GMT
The spiking inflation is explained by a combination of factors – on the one hand, the US government has repeatedly boosted the population's spending with stimulus bills that have increased money flows and demand. On the other, despite continuing infections, the country has been steadily moving out of the pandemic, with ever more citizens becoming more economically active.
This spike in consumer activity caught many businesses unprepared after pandemic-induced stagnation. Supply chains were unable to handle the surge in demand for goods, leading to skyrocketing costs for transportation and backlogs at ports and other transit hubs. These costs, in turn, have ramped up the prices in stores, restaurants, and elsewhere.
Inflation Affects Everyone
Inflation has affected the lives of not only low-income Americans, but also the wealthiest of them. Axios reported that rich US citizens are facing shortages of luxury wares, such as yachts, private jets, watches, etc. The overwhelming demand and shortage of wares have sent prices sky-high and even prompted some companies to artificially limit access to their products, as was the case with NetJets, one of the biggest private jet companies.
Jordan Peterson - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Jordan Peterson Reveals He Bought Bitcoin, Blasts Rising Inflation
18 November, 14:22 GMT
The jump in demand was prompted in part not only by the growth of wealth among the richest Americans, but also by the increase in their numbers that was witnessed after 2020. The latter could be partly explained by a rally of cryptocurrencies that brought fortune to those who had invested in tokens. The increase in the number of ultra-wealthy Americans sparked increased demand for luxury items and even paintings, ramping up their prices radically.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:31 GMTGamaleya: Russian COVID-19 Treatment Drug May Get Approval By End of 2022
17:29 GMTMarketWatch Backtracks on Bizarre Inflation Claims of Americans Paying $5 for Gas, $90 for Wine
17:20 GMTPutin Gets Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Booster Shot
17:11 GMTNew Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
16:42 GMTAlmost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands
16:34 GMTWaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May
16:17 GMTVictims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
16:04 GMTBiden’s $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Rumoured to ‘Most Likely Take a Haircut’ in Senate
15:52 GMTZizou to the Rescue: Man United Considers Appointing Zidane After Solskjaer's Dismissal, Media Says
14:53 GMTDemonstrators Set Up Barricades as Police Use Tear Gas at COVID Rally in Brussels - Videos, Photos
14:44 GMTRussian Security Council Warns of Increased Risks of Ukrainian Provocations in Black Sea
14:30 GMTTerrorists from Afghanistan Can Infiltrate Russia Through Kazakhstan, Security Council Warns
14:21 GMTCongresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
14:06 GMTSecond Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
14:04 GMT'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi
14:03 GMTUS Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
13:45 GMTUK Health Secretary Says ‘No’ to Compulsory COVID-19 Jabs After Worldwide Protests
13:37 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India