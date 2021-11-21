https://sputniknews.com/20211121/kremlin-map-presented-to-erdogan-should-mark-russias-altai-as-centre-of-turkic-world-1090901311.html

Kremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY Russia (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that it was "normal" for Turkey to promote the concept of...

The response comes after the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahceli, earlier this week presented Erdogan with a map of the "Turkic world" that included 20 Russian regions.In addition to parts of Russia's territories in the south and Siberia, the map also incorporated the Balkan countries, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as parts of China, Iran, and Mongolia.

