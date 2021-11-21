Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/kremlin-map-presented-to-erdogan-should-mark-russias-altai-as-centre-of-turkic-world-1090901311.html
Kremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
Kremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY Russia (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that it was "normal" for Turkey to promote the concept of... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T11:48+0000
2021-11-21T12:04+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
russia
turkey
dmitry peskov
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105433/44/1054334433_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_ce6525a3e4093d76ec244f830189459d.jpg
The response comes after the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahceli, earlier this week presented Erdogan with a map of the "Turkic world" that included 20 Russian regions.In addition to parts of Russia's territories in the south and Siberia, the map also incorporated the Balkan countries, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as parts of China, Iran, and Mongolia.
turkey
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105433/44/1054334433_108:0:1813:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_0409f06e65c4d396229639df16e133db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, russia, turkey, dmitry peskov, kremlin

Kremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World

11:48 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 21.11.2021)
CC0 / Pixabay / Turkey
Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY Russia (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that it was "normal" for Turkey to promote the concept of pan-Turkic rapprochement, but its depiction on a map presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should have pinned its centre in Russia's Altai Region.

"Our Turkish partners foster the idea of Turkic unity and it is normal. But I can only regret that the map does not have a big red star marking the centre of the Turkic world. It is located not in Turkey but in Russia, in the Altai, which is a sacred place for any Turk as that is where they originate from. I am saying this is a Turkologist", Peskov told the broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The response comes after the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahceli, earlier this week presented Erdogan with a map of the "Turkic world" that included 20 Russian regions.
In addition to parts of Russia's territories in the south and Siberia, the map also incorporated the Balkan countries, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as parts of China, Iran, and Mongolia.
3712000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:10 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
11:48 GMTKremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
11:46 GMTIndian Farmers Promise to Continue Protests Until Controversial Laws Officially Repealed
11:43 GMTFair Trial or Miscarriage of Justice? Why Kyle Rittenhouse Case is Continuing to Polarise Americans
11:09 GMTOver 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
11:05 GMTPoland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video
08:40 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Trial: Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Unseal Black Book Featuring Names of Victims
07:53 GMTShooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves One Dead, Three Injured - Videos
07:42 GMTBoris Johnson May Face New Probe After 'Ex-Lover' Agrees to Hand Over Her Diaries to Ethics Watchdog
06:50 GMTRoyals 'at War With BBC Over Docu Claiming Harry & William Plant Smears Against Each Other in Media'
06:25 GMTSudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
06:21 GMTRise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices