Kremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY Russia (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that it was "normal" for Turkey to promote the concept of pan-Turkic rapprochement, but its depiction on a map presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should have pinned its centre in Russia's Altai Region.
"Our Turkish partners foster the idea of Turkic unity and it is normal. But I can only regret that the map does not have a big red star marking the centre of the Turkic world. It is located not in Turkey but in Russia, in the Altai, which is a sacred place for any Turk as that is where they originate from. I am saying this is a Turkologist", Peskov told the broadcaster Rossiya 1.
In addition to parts of Russia's territories in the south and Siberia, the map also incorporated the Balkan countries, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as parts of China, Iran, and Mongolia.