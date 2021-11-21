Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/iranian-navy-to-receive-newly-developed-warships-1090907200.html
Iranian Navy to Receive Newly Developed Warships
Iranian Navy to Receive Newly Developed Warships
The Islamic Republic's defence industry has been booming in recent years. During much of this time, the country was under UN sanctions that prevented it from... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T18:54+0000
2021-11-21T18:54+0000
islamic revolution guards corps (irgc)
military & intelligence
iran
iranian revolutionary guard corps navy (irgcn)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0a/1082850435_0:1:3637:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_920488b4e1efcc883d2db6065e39c207.jpg
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy will be receiving three new warships developed domestically, Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri announced during a ceremony in Tehran on 21 November. He clarified that they will be handed over to the IRGC Navy during the current Iranian year.Tangsiri said that two of the ships are being developed by the Iranian Defence Ministry and will be named after two national martyrs: Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020 in an American drone strike in Iraq, and General Mohammad Nazeri. The two warships will be 65 metres and 55 metres long, and will be armed with "defence missiles" capable of striking targets 300 kilometres away.The third ship is being developed by an Iranian R&amp;D company, the IRGC Navy commander added. He noted that the vessel will also have sea-to-air missiles capable of operating at ranges of up to 300 kilometres and possess a landing pad to carry a helicopter. The new ship will be capable of accelerating up to 35 knots.Iran's defence industry has experienced a major boost over the past decade, partially due to the need to make up for the country's inability to buy weapons and defences abroad as a result of UN sanctions. Tehran, however, is continuing to develop the industry - even though bans have been lifted by most countries - and has achieved formidable results, filling its armed forces with domestically produced warships, missiles, air defences, drones, and fighter jets.
https://sputniknews.com/20210307/iranian-defence-minister-vows-to-level-tel-aviv-and-haifa-if-israel-makes-wrong-move-against-tehran-1082278107.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0a/1082850435_453:0:3184:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a4ad902840b6286caf13ce0a6e382c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
islamic revolution guards corps (irgc), military & intelligence, iran, iranian revolutionary guard corps navy (irgcn)

Iranian Navy to Receive Newly Developed Warships

18:54 GMT 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / U.S. NavyIn an April 2, 2021, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel cuts in front of the U.S. Coast Guard ship USCGC Wrangell in the Persian Gulf
In an April 2, 2021, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel cuts in front of the U.S. Coast Guard ship USCGC Wrangell in the Persian Gulf - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / U.S. Navy
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The Islamic Republic's defence industry has been booming in recent years. During much of this time, the country was under UN sanctions that prevented it from buying weapons and defences abroad.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy will be receiving three new warships developed domestically, Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri announced during a ceremony in Tehran on 21 November. He clarified that they will be handed over to the IRGC Navy during the current Iranian year.
Tangsiri said that two of the ships are being developed by the Iranian Defence Ministry and will be named after two national martyrs: Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020 in an American drone strike in Iraq, and General Mohammad Nazeri. The two warships will be 65 metres and 55 metres long, and will be armed with "defence missiles" capable of striking targets 300 kilometres away.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting the mock-up aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That's according to footage aired on state television on Tuesday. Iranian commandos also fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in the footage from the exercise called Great Prophet 14. The drill appears aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2021
Iranian Defence Minister Vows to Level Tel Aviv and Haifa If Israel Makes Wrong Move Against Tehran
7 March, 13:43 GMT
The third ship is being developed by an Iranian R&D company, the IRGC Navy commander added. He noted that the vessel will also have sea-to-air missiles capable of operating at ranges of up to 300 kilometres and possess a landing pad to carry a helicopter. The new ship will be capable of accelerating up to 35 knots.
Iran's defence industry has experienced a major boost over the past decade, partially due to the need to make up for the country's inability to buy weapons and defences abroad as a result of UN sanctions. Tehran, however, is continuing to develop the industry - even though bans have been lifted by most countries - and has achieved formidable results, filling its armed forces with domestically produced warships, missiles, air defences, drones, and fighter jets.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:54 GMTIranian Navy to Receive Newly Developed Warships
17:41 GMTParis Warns Beijing of Diplomatic Consequences Over Situation With Tennis Star Peng Shuai
17:31 GMTGamaleya: Russian COVID-19 Treatment Drug May Get Approval By End of 2022
17:29 GMTMarketWatch Backtracks on Bizarre Inflation Claims of Americans Paying $5 for Gas, $90 for Wine
17:20 GMTPutin Gets Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Booster Shot
17:11 GMTNew Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
16:42 GMTAlmost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands
16:34 GMTWaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May
16:17 GMTVictims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
16:04 GMTBiden’s $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Rumoured to ‘Most Likely Take a Haircut’ in Senate
15:52 GMTZizou to the Rescue: Man United Considers Appointing Zidane After Solskjaer's Dismissal, Media Says
14:53 GMTDemonstrators Set Up Barricades as Police Use Tear Gas at COVID Rally in Brussels - Videos, Photos
14:44 GMTRussian Security Council Warns of Increased Risks of Ukrainian Provocations in Black Sea
14:30 GMTTerrorists from Afghanistan Can Infiltrate Russia Through Kazakhstan, Security Council Warns
14:21 GMTCongresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
14:06 GMTSecond Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
14:04 GMT'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi
14:03 GMTUS Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
13:45 GMTUK Health Secretary Says ‘No’ to Compulsory COVID-19 Jabs After Worldwide Protests
13:37 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis