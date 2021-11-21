Indian Farmers Promise to Continue Protests Until Controversial Laws Officially Repealed

Indian farmer leaders rallying on the outskirts of Delhi have promised to keep protesting until three contentious farm laws are formally repealed. They're demanding a new law that will guarantee minimum support price (MSP).The farmers are also seeking the withdrawal of the police cases filed against many of the protesting farmers over the last year.Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) union told the Indian media that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding their pending demands, including the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. They also want the government to sack federal minister Ajay Mishra Teni for the violence that erupted on 3 October in Uttar Pradesh in which four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle while four others, including a journalist and two BJP workers, were also killed. Rajewal also shared that Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be holding another meeting on 27 November to decide the future course of action and the march to the Indian Parliament planned for 29 November. Meanwhile, the government is likely to take up the withdrawal of the three farm laws for approval on 24 November. The bills to revoke the legislation will then be introduced in the forthcoming parliamentary session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that his government will withdraw the three controversial farm laws that hundreds of thousands of farmers have been protesting against since November of last year. Farmers feared these laws would do away with the minimum support price (MSP) and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.
We'll write open letter to PM. Pending demands will be mentioned in it - MSP Committee, its rights, its time frame, its duties; Electricity Bill 2020, withdrawal of cases. We'll also write to him to sack the Minister (Ajay Mishra Teni) over Lakhmipur Kheri: Balbir Singh Rajewal pic.twitter.com/CdsHSoVKNI
