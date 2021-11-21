https://sputniknews.com/20211121/gamaleya-russian-covid-19-treatment-drug-may-get-approval-by-end-of-2022-1090906799.html

Gamaleya: Russian COVID-19 Treatment Drug May Get Approval By End of 2022

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Gamaleya research center has developed the chemical compounds to create a drug to treat COVID-19 and expects to get it approved... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

Currently, the development of the drug is at an early stage and trials on animals are still required, Logunov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Creating COVID-19 treatment drug takes more time than creating a drug based on monoclonal antibodies, Logunov added. He expressed hope that the drug will be registered by the end of 2022 after successful animal and clinical trials.

