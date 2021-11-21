https://sputniknews.com/20211121/french-foreign-minister-hopes-putin-puts-pressure-on-belarus-to-resolve-migrant-crisis-1090903559.html

French Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed hope on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will intervene in the situation...

The French foreign minister also noted that it is important to maintain dialogue with Russia on matters of common interest even if it sometimes acts as an "unbearable neighbour".The statement comes after on 15 November the French and Russian leaders agreed over the phone to cooperate on mitigating the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.Over the past few weeks, thousands of migrants from the Middle East have amassed at the border between Belarus and Poland in the hope to enter the European Union. Poland stepped up border guard and deployed the military to prevent illegal border crossings. Warsaw accuses Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, but the Belarusian government denies all allegations.Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have been reporting an influx of migrants from Belarus since summer, claiming it was orchestrated by Minsk in retaliation for EU sanctions over alleged human rights violations in the country. The EU has in turn adopted a new package of sanctions on Belarus over the matter.Moscow said it was in contact with the EU and Belarus concerning the issue.

