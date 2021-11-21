https://sputniknews.com/20211121/chinas-tennis-player-peng-shuai-appears-in-public-after-being-missing-for-weeks-1090894833.html

Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks

In early November, one of the country's best tennis players, Peng Shuai, took to Chinese social media Weibo to accuse former Chinese Vice Premier of sexual... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

The missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai made a public appearance on Sunday for the first time in weeks, as seen in a series of videos and photos posted on Twitter by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times.In one of the posts, Hu Xijin noted that on Sunday morning, Peng appeared at the opening ceremony of the finals of the junior tennis competition in Beijing.Some suggested in the comments, however, basing their assumptions on circumstantial evidence, that the footage was actually from September or October.And earlier, on Saturday night, Hu posted another two videos in which Peng is seen chatting with acquaintances and presumably a coach in a cafe, and then leaving the establishment, wearing a woolen hat, a down jacket and wearing a mask, in a seemingly good mood.Hu also reassured those concerned about Peng's wellbeing by sharing a slew of her personal photos, apparently taken in her home, in some of which she is seen taking selfies and playing with a cat.However, many on social media were not convinced by the evidence provided by the Chinese journalist, especially in the absence of the tennis player's own words and the reported ongoing blocking of her social media accounts.The Women's Tennis Association also made a statement on Sunday, saying that the photos and video footage of Peng taken on Sunday do not answer the organization's concerns about her.And the WTA chairman, Steve Simon, stated earlier in the day that although he was "glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing," it is still "unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference."In addition, Simon said that the WTA is ready to deprive China of the tournaments held under the auspices of the organization if it does not receive an answer about the whereabouts of the tennis player.Ever since Peng shared her alleged experience with Zhang Gaoli on Weibo on November 2, her account has reportedly been suspended, and any mention of the claim has been removed from the country's social media. Peng claimed that she was invited by Zhang to play tennis with him and his wife, and after that, the high-ranking official "forced" her into having sex. The alleged incident took place in 2018. Peng also noted that she did not have any proof to back up her claims.Peng Shuai is a two-time Grand Slam doubles winner (2014 Roland Garros and 2013 Wimbledon), with a total of 23 WTA wins in pairs and two singles titles.

