Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/bulgarians-block-checkpoint-on-turkish-border-to-protest-election-tourism-1090899471.html
Bulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
Bulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
ROME (Sputnik) - The Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the Bulgaria-Turkey border has been blocked on Sunday morning by people protesting the so-called election... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T10:20+0000
2021-11-21T10:20+0000
europe
turkey
bulgaria
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105195/88/1051958832_0:0:3501:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_3aad24bd43f696bf7093246170042974.jpg
About 50 people blocked traffic on the highway through the checkpoint, holding placards that read "No to Turkish intervention in Bulgaria," according to the report.The rally was initiated and coordinated through social media. Organisers were cited as saying that their goal was to prevent the Turkish government from manipulating the results of the election of the Bulgarian head of state.Polling stations for the runoff presidential vote opened across Bulgaria at 7 a.m. (05:00 a.m. GMT). The Bulgarian interior ministry said that the voting proceeds unhindered and no serious incidents had taken place the night before.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105195/88/1051958832_54:0:3225:2378_1920x0_80_0_0_c75c80dcb047253cc26cc4784b9fa986.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, turkey, bulgaria, elections

Bulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'

10:20 GMT 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / Stoyan NenovWomen carry their luggage as they cross the border crossing between Turkey and Bulgaria on foot during a protest at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, Bulgaria March 24, 2017
Women carry their luggage as they cross the border crossing between Turkey and Bulgaria on foot during a protest at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, Bulgaria March 24, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - The Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the Bulgaria-Turkey border has been blocked on Sunday morning by people protesting the so-called election tourism, which entails short-term travel of Turkish-based Bulgarian voters across the border to cast ballots in the presidential election, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.
About 50 people blocked traffic on the highway through the checkpoint, holding placards that read "No to Turkish intervention in Bulgaria," according to the report.
The rally was initiated and coordinated through social media. Organisers were cited as saying that their goal was to prevent the Turkish government from manipulating the results of the election of the Bulgarian head of state.
Polling stations for the runoff presidential vote opened across Bulgaria at 7 a.m. (05:00 a.m. GMT). The Bulgarian interior ministry said that the voting proceeds unhindered and no serious incidents had taken place the night before.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video
08:40 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Trial: Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Unseal Black Book Featuring Names of Victims
07:53 GMTShooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves One Dead, Three Injured - Videos
07:42 GMTBoris Johnson May Face New Probe After 'Ex-Lover' Agrees to Hand Over Her Diaries to Ethics Watchdog
06:50 GMTRoyals 'at War With BBC Over Docu Claiming Harry & William Plant Smears Against Each Other in Media'
06:25 GMTSudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
06:21 GMTRise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices
06:09 GMTPolice in US State of Oregon Seize 500,000 Lbs of Illegal Marijuana Worth About $500 Mln
06:09 GMTGod's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
05:37 GMTBrits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
05:09 GMTChina Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
04:31 GMTBolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
04:08 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks