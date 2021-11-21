Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/brits-urged-to-get-booster-shots-to-keep-the-virus-at-bay-amid-spike-in-covid-cases-in-europe-1090895905.html
Brits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
Brits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation said that it is "very worried" over the ever-increasing spike in coronavirus infections being seen across... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T05:37+0000
2021-11-21T05:37+0000
world health organization (who)
sajid javid
booster
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090895830_0:109:3257:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_9879005729abf2719614b6aa259ad8da.jpg
The UK government has urged Britons above the age of 40 to receive COVID-19 booster jabs before Christmas as winter coronavirus cases in Europe are currently on the rise.He added that "while the government is continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected", Downing Street has "very sadly seen a surge in cases in parts of Europe"."The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is get the jab. So please get your vaccines as soon as you can so we can keep the virus at bay", Javid stressed.He was echoed by Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Vaccines and Public Health Maggie Throup, who underscored that "we [the government] must protect the gains we have made through our vaccination programme this winter, and I urge everybody to help make this happen".In an explainer on its website, the government noted that "this booster dose will help extend the protection you gained from your first 2 doses and give you longer term protection". A total of 14 million people in Britain have thus far received their booster vaccines, according to the latest estimates.The government's remarks come after regional World Health Organisation (WHO) director Hans Kluge told the BBC that 500,000 more COVID-related deaths could be recorded by March unless urgent action is taken now as Europe fights a fresh wave of infections."COVID-19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region", he pointed out, adding that the WHO knows "what needs to be done" in order to tackle the coronavirus.According to him, mandatory vaccination steps should be seen as a "last resort", although it would be "very timely" to have a "legal and societal debate" on the matter.He spoke after Austria imposed a new national lockdown, becoming the first European country to announce that coronavirus vaccination would be a legal requirement, something that prompted large-scale protests in the capital Vienna.A number of COVID-19 restrictions were introduced by the Czech Republic and Slovakia, while German Health Minister Jens Spahn dubbed the situation a "national emergency" and declined to exclude another national lockdown.As far as the UK is concerned, the country recorded 40,941 confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the third consecutive day that the number of positive tests has hit the 40,000 threshold, bringing the seven-day total to 283,718.
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/uk-government-medical-adviser-warns-of-unpredictable-winter-as-covid-19-cases-climb-again-1090745821.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/uk-govt-mulls-covid-plan-c-to-keep-economy-open-amid-warning-new-daily-cases-may-reach-100000--1090090729.html
Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com Whats
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/15/1090895830_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9cd4bd29e200bcdf55e9055dd8787f07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), sajid javid, booster, uk, coronavirus, covid-19

Brits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe

05:37 GMT 21.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / PAUL ELLISA nurse prepares a dose the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at a vaccination centre in Derby, central England on September 20, 2021
A nurse prepares a dose the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at a vaccination centre in Derby, central England on September 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / PAUL ELLIS
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation said that it is "very worried" over the ever-increasing spike in coronavirus infections being seen across Europe. In Britain, a further 40,941 confirmed cases have been recorded.
The UK government has urged Britons above the age of 40 to receive COVID-19 booster jabs before Christmas as winter coronavirus cases in Europe are currently on the rise.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid stressed that "getting your […] booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS [National Health Service]".

He added that "while the government is continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected", Downing Street has "very sadly seen a surge in cases in parts of Europe".
© AFP 2021 / JACK HILLNurse Naomi Walsh (R) administers the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Roger Shaw, 87, at the Royal Free hospital in London on December 8, 2020 at the start of the UK's biggest ever vaccination programme
Nurse Naomi Walsh (R) administers the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Roger Shaw, 87, at the Royal Free hospital in London on December 8, 2020 at the start of the UK's biggest ever vaccination programme - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Nurse Naomi Walsh (R) administers the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Roger Shaw, 87, at the Royal Free hospital in London on December 8, 2020 at the start of the UK's biggest ever vaccination programme
© AFP 2021 / JACK HILL
"The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is get the jab. So please get your vaccines as soon as you can so we can keep the virus at bay", Javid stressed.
He was echoed by Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Vaccines and Public Health Maggie Throup, who underscored that "we [the government] must protect the gains we have made through our vaccination programme this winter, and I urge everybody to help make this happen".

"Please get your boosters when eligible, and get your first and second doses if you haven't already, to secure vital protection during the winter to keep you and your loved ones safe", Throup added.

In an explainer on its website, the government noted that "this booster dose will help extend the protection you gained from your first 2 doses and give you longer term protection". A total of 14 million people in Britain have thus far received their booster vaccines, according to the latest estimates.
The government's remarks come after regional World Health Organisation (WHO) director Hans Kluge told the BBC that 500,000 more COVID-related deaths could be recorded by March unless urgent action is taken now as Europe fights a fresh wave of infections.
People queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
UK Government Medical Adviser Warns of ‘Unpredictable’ Winter as COVID-19 Cases Climb Again
15 November, 11:25 GMT
"COVID-19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region", he pointed out, adding that the WHO knows "what needs to be done" in order to tackle the coronavirus.
According to him, mandatory vaccination steps should be seen as a "last resort", although it would be "very timely" to have a "legal and societal debate" on the matter.

"Before that, there are other means like the COVID pass", Kluge said, highlighting that it is "not a restriction of liberty, rather it is a tool to keep our individual freedom".

He spoke after Austria imposed a new national lockdown, becoming the first European country to announce that coronavirus vaccination would be a legal requirement, something that prompted large-scale protests in the capital Vienna.
People wearing face masks, walk over Westminster Bridge with the Houses of Parliament shrouded by fog, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
UK Gov't 'Mulls COVID Plan C' to Keep Economy Open Amid Warning New Daily Cases May Reach 100,000
21 October, 05:54 GMT
A number of COVID-19 restrictions were introduced by the Czech Republic and Slovakia, while German Health Minister Jens Spahn dubbed the situation a "national emergency" and declined to exclude another national lockdown.
As far as the UK is concerned, the country recorded 40,941 confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the third consecutive day that the number of positive tests has hit the 40,000 threshold, bringing the seven-day total to 283,718.
020001
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com Whats
ffestus232
21 November, 09:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:25 GMTSudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
06:21 GMTRise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices
06:09 GMTPolice in US State of Oregon Seize 500,000 Lbs of Illegal Marijuana Worth About $500 Mln
06:09 GMTGod's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
05:37 GMTBrits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
05:09 GMTChina Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
04:31 GMTBolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
04:08 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks
03:22 GMTSpace Force General Admits That US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
03:16 GMTHunter Biden's Company Helped Chinese Firm Buy Stake in Cobalt Mines From US Company, Report Says
01:37 GMTBiden is 79: Oldest US President Ever Sparks Worries Over Fitness to Govern & Run Again - Polls
00:58 GMTTrump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe
00:34 GMT3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
00:28 GMTLondon Police Arrest 30 Eco Activists Blocking Bridge
00:17 GMTNumerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says
00:08 GMTBitcoin Paternity Test: Scientists Fight in Court for Title of Cryptocurrency's Inventor - Report
YesterdayCalls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defence Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report
YesterdayLabour Pledges to Shield Transgender Brits From ‘Hate Crimes’ — But Not Women
YesterdayUsers Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
YesterdayOver Half of NYPD Officers Wish They Never Joined the Blue Due to 'Far-Left Politics' - Report