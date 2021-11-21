Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/boris-johnson-reportedly-wants-to-mend-uk-french-ties-after-presidential-election-in-paris-1090901769.html
Boris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris
Boris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris
Relations between the two countries have of late been undermined by a series of issues – ranging from a brief row over fishing licenses and detention of a... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T12:38+0000
2021-11-21T12:38+0000
france
europe
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090856925_0:700:1424:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_fe0e71c085a4ad495a722282d3081a82.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to ink a new and improved "Entente Cordiale" (Cordial Agreement) between the UK and France in order to mend bilateral relations after the damage done by recent rows, The Sunday Times has reported, citing anonymous sources in the government.British officials are already reportedly working on figuring out the terms of the future agreement, which the newspaper said would go beyond simply fixing bilateral ties and will be more far-reaching than any previous deal between London and Paris - creating a strategic alliance between the two.At the same time, London allegedly does not envision the start of the talks on the agreement before the presidential elections in France in April 2022. Therefore, there is no telling whether Boris Johnson will be discussing the matter with Emmanuel Macron or with someone else.The reports of the proposed "Entente" come hot on the heels of several diplomatic rows between the UK and France. Last month, Paris detained a British fishing boat as part of its protest against London's handling of fishing licenses for its waters. France insisted that the UK did not issue all of the licenses it was due.Another scandal that sent Franco-British ties into a nosedive took place in September 2021, when the UK concluded a security pact (AUKUS) with the US and Australia, while failing to notify its European allies of the plans. The pact also suggested the US and the UK will hand over nuclear submarine propulsion technology to Australia and help it build a nuclear submarine fleet. This provision resulted in Canberra dropping a multibillion-euro contract with France for the purchase of diesel-powered submarines.The two countries also wrangled over the issue of illegal immigration as over 24,000 migrants have already crossed over from France to the UK in 2021, which is three times more than last year. Paris blames British NGOs, as well as criminal groups, for fostering the smuggling of people. London, in turn, suggests that France itself should better monitor its shores for departing migrants, although UK Home Secretary Priti Patel admitted that the EU's open borders policy was partly to blame as it left French border forces "overwhelmed".
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/how-does-british-mass-migration-crisis-affect-uk-france-relations-and-counter-terror-strategy-1090858245.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090856925_0:567:1424:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_f2f22e95ecbda84bdce3b5e1e12cde8c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, uk

Boris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris

12:38 GMT 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSONBritain's PM Johnson meets with Greece's PM Mitsotakis in London
Britain's PM Johnson meets with Greece's PM Mitsotakis in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Relations between the two countries have of late been undermined by a series of issues – ranging from a brief row over fishing licenses and detention of a British ship to a major scandal of the UK inking a security pact with the US and Australia without any prior warning.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to ink a new and improved "Entente Cordiale" (Cordial Agreement) between the UK and France in order to mend bilateral relations after the damage done by recent rows, The Sunday Times has reported, citing anonymous sources in the government.
British officials are already reportedly working on figuring out the terms of the future agreement, which the newspaper said would go beyond simply fixing bilateral ties and will be more far-reaching than any previous deal between London and Paris - creating a strategic alliance between the two.

"Getting the band back together, kissing and making up, seems to us inadequate for the times we are in. The question we are asking is: what's the highest ambition we can have here and how quickly can we do it?", one British official told the newspaper.

At the same time, London allegedly does not envision the start of the talks on the agreement before the presidential elections in France in April 2022. Therefore, there is no telling whether Boris Johnson will be discussing the matter with Emmanuel Macron or with someone else.
The reports of the proposed "Entente" come hot on the heels of several diplomatic rows between the UK and France. Last month, Paris detained a British fishing boat as part of its protest against London's handling of fishing licenses for its waters. France insisted that the UK did not issue all of the licenses it was due.
UK Border Force officers help migrants, believed to have been picked up from boats in the Channel, disembark from Coastal patrol vessel HMC Speedwell, in the port of Dover, on the south-east coast of England on August 9, 2020. - The British government on Sunday appointed a former marine to lead efforts to tackle illegal migration in the Channel ahead of talks with France on how to stop the dangerous crossings. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
How Does British 'Mass Migration Crisis' Affect UK-France Relations and Counter-Terror Strategy?
19 November, 16:09 GMT
Another scandal that sent Franco-British ties into a nosedive took place in September 2021, when the UK concluded a security pact (AUKUS) with the US and Australia, while failing to notify its European allies of the plans. The pact also suggested the US and the UK will hand over nuclear submarine propulsion technology to Australia and help it build a nuclear submarine fleet. This provision resulted in Canberra dropping a multibillion-euro contract with France for the purchase of diesel-powered submarines.
The two countries also wrangled over the issue of illegal immigration as over 24,000 migrants have already crossed over from France to the UK in 2021, which is three times more than last year. Paris blames British NGOs, as well as criminal groups, for fostering the smuggling of people. London, in turn, suggests that France itself should better monitor its shores for departing migrants, although UK Home Secretary Priti Patel admitted that the EU's open borders policy was partly to blame as it left French border forces "overwhelmed".
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
12:51 GMTBiden 'Ready to Run for Re-Election in 2024' as President's Approval Rating Hits New Low
12:45 GMTSudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
12:38 GMTBoris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris
12:33 GMTJanet Jackson Might Have Been 'Cancelled' After 'Nipplegate' Scandal, New Docu Shows
12:10 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Thoroughly Preparing for New Putin-Biden Summit With 'Huge Agenda'
11:48 GMTKremlin: Map Presented to Erdogan Should Mark Russia's Altai as Centre of Turkic World
11:46 GMTIndian Farmers Promise to Continue Protests Until Controversial Laws Officially Repealed
11:43 GMTFair Trial or Miscarriage of Justice? Why Kyle Rittenhouse Case is Continuing to Polarise Americans
11:09 GMTOver 240 Migrants Rescued in Dover Strait Between France and UK, French Maritime Authority Says
11:05 GMTPoland Blames Lukashenko for 'Greatest Attempt to Destabilise Europe in 30 Years'
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video