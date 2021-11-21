Registration was successful!
Almost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands
Almost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands
PARIS (Sputnik) - Dutch police have arrested 28 participants in the late night protests against COVID-19 restrictions across the country, the country's media reported on Sunday.
Violence erupted during protests in several cities overnight, including The Hague, Roermond, Stein, Urk and Bunschoten. The situation was calm in Rotterdam, where protesters clashed with law enforcement officers on Friday evening.On Saturday evening, violent protests broke out in The Hague, forcing the mayor to declare a state of emergency in several districts, according to the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS). The instigators reportedly lit bonfires in the middle of the street and launched fireworks at the guards. One of the demonstrators threw a stone at the window of an ambulance transporting a patient, the news said. As a result, seven people were arrested, five police officers were injured.The Rotterdam rally began on Friday against new restrictions announced last week. In the evening, the police used water cannons and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. Local media reported several people injured during the clashes, 20 protesters were arrested.The protests followed the announcement of a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be effective until December 4. The restrictions obligate essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 20:00. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 18:00. Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, movies, and theaters. Social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were recommended to work from home.
Almost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands

16:42 GMT 21.11.2021
PARIS (Sputnik) - Dutch police have arrested 28 participants in the late night protests against COVID-19 restrictions across the country, the country's media reported on Sunday.
Violence erupted during protests in several cities overnight, including The Hague, Roermond, Stein, Urk and Bunschoten. The situation was calm in Rotterdam, where protesters clashed with law enforcement officers on Friday evening.
On Saturday evening, violent protests broke out in The Hague, forcing the mayor to declare a state of emergency in several districts, according to the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS). The instigators reportedly lit bonfires in the middle of the street and launched fireworks at the guards. One of the demonstrators threw a stone at the window of an ambulance transporting a patient, the news said. As a result, seven people were arrested, five police officers were injured.
In Urk, the police arrested eight people for possession and launching of fireworks at police officers.
The Rotterdam rally began on Friday against new restrictions announced last week. In the evening, the police used water cannons and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. Local media reported several people injured during the clashes, 20 protesters were arrested.
The protests followed the announcement of a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be effective until December 4. The restrictions obligate essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 20:00. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 18:00. Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, movies, and theaters. Social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were recommended to work from home.
