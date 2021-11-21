https://sputniknews.com/20211121/absolute-scam-the-independent-under-fire-after-it-claims-rittenhouse-shot-three-black-people-1090898508.html

'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'

On Friday, a jury in the Kenosha District Court of the US state of Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty after killing two people and wounding another at... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

A leading UK newspaper, The Independent, has provoked an online uproar by arguing in a sub-headline on its front page that Kyle Rittenhouse "shot three black men".This was published on 19 November, when the newspaper reported that Rittenhouse was "cleared of murder after shooting dead two Black Lives Matter protesters" in Kenosha last year.It appears that the sub-headline has been corrected since then, but no apologies have yet been issued by The Independent over the incident.Almost all netizens were quick to lash out at what they described as an "absolute scam" and an "utterly contemptible" situation. Some users sarcastically reminded The Independent that all three of those men were white rather than black, attaching the relevant photos to their Twitter posts.On Friday, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, including reckless and intentional homicide, after shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.

