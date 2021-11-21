Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/absolute-scam-the-independent-under-fire-after-it-claims-rittenhouse-shot-three-black-people-1090898508.html
'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
On Friday, a jury in the Kenosha District Court of the US state of Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty after killing two people and wounding another at... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T09:29+0000
2021-11-21T09:32+0000
protests
us
twitter
jury
kenosha
users
netizens
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090637585_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_045e3ec69a4d8c3e6aea8f7513764bd7.jpg
A leading UK newspaper, The Independent, has provoked an online uproar by arguing in a sub-headline on its front page that Kyle Rittenhouse "shot three black men".This was published on 19 November, when the newspaper reported that Rittenhouse was "cleared of murder after shooting dead two Black Lives Matter protesters" in Kenosha last year.It appears that the sub-headline has been corrected since then, but no apologies have yet been issued by The Independent over the incident.Almost all netizens were quick to lash out at what they described as an "absolute scam" and an "utterly contemptible" situation. Some users sarcastically reminded The Independent that all three of those men were white rather than black, attaching the relevant photos to their Twitter posts.On Friday, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, including reckless and intentional homicide, after shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.
us
kenosha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090637585_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd01745822a5210737fe4f74659e9f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, us, twitter, jury, kenosha, users, netizens, kyle rittenhouse

'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'

09:29 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 21.11.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLKyle Rittenhouse waits for court to begin during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha (Wisconsin) Circuit Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 9, 2021.
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for court to begin during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha (Wisconsin) Circuit Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday, a jury in the Kenosha District Court of the US state of Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty after killing two people and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. He was acquitted as the jury decided that the 18-year-old was acting in self-defence.
A leading UK newspaper, The Independent, has provoked an online uproar by arguing in a sub-headline on its front page that Kyle Rittenhouse "shot three black men".
This was published on 19 November, when the newspaper reported that Rittenhouse was "cleared of murder after shooting dead two Black Lives Matter protesters" in Kenosha last year.

"Full story: Teenager who shot three black men with rifle found not guilty on all charges", the sub-headline read. There's just one little issue - all three men shot by Rittenhouse were, in fact, white.

It appears that the sub-headline has been corrected since then, but no apologies have yet been issued by The Independent over the incident.
Almost all netizens were quick to lash out at what they described as an "absolute scam" and an "utterly contemptible" situation. Some users sarcastically reminded The Independent that all three of those men were white rather than black, attaching the relevant photos to their Twitter posts.

"Next time an Independent journalist accuses anyone of trafficking in misinformation, throw this front page back in their face. The three men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse were white, not black. Staggeringly irresponsible journalism", one user noted.

On Friday, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, including reckless and intentional homicide, after shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video
08:40 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Trial: Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Unseal Black Book Featuring Names of Victims
07:53 GMTShooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves One Dead, Three Injured - Videos
07:42 GMTBoris Johnson May Face New Probe After 'Ex-Lover' Agrees to Hand Over Her Diaries to Ethics Watchdog
06:50 GMTRoyals 'at War With BBC Over Docu Claiming Harry & William Plant Smears Against Each Other in Media'
06:25 GMTSudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
06:21 GMTRise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices
06:09 GMTPolice in US State of Oregon Seize 500,000 Lbs of Illegal Marijuana Worth About $500 Mln
06:09 GMTGod's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
05:37 GMTBrits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
05:09 GMTChina Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
04:31 GMTBolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
04:08 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks
03:22 GMTSpace Force General Admits That US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
03:16 GMTHunter Biden's Company Helped Chinese Firm Buy Stake in Cobalt Mines From US Company, Report Says
01:37 GMTBiden is 79: Oldest US President Ever Sparks Worries Over Fitness to Govern & Run Again - Polls
00:58 GMTTrump Urges Navarro to 'Protect Executive Privilege' After Ex-Aide Subpoenaed in COVID-19 probe
00:34 GMT3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
00:28 GMTLondon Police Arrest 30 Eco Activists Blocking Bridge