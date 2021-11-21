Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/3-people-sustain-gunshot-wounds-amid-protests-in-rotterdam-1090893168.html
3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
2021-11-21T00:34+0000
2021-11-21T00:34+0000
europe
restrictions
protest
rotterdam
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090872603_0:371:808:826_1920x0_80_0_0_d35c57fe05b7bb03ca22920658df42b9.jpg
"Three rioters were injured when they were hit by a bullet. They are still at the hospital," the Rotterdam police said in a Saturday statement.According to the release, one police officer was hospitalized with an injury to his leg and another one was treated on site by paramedics.Rotterdam police said that 51 people were arrested during the unrest on Friday evening and night; half of them were underage.The Rotterdam rally began on Friday against new coronavirus restrictions announced last week. In the evening, police used water cannons and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. Local media reported that at least 20 protesters were arrested and at least seven people, including police officers, were injured during the clashes.Last week, the Dutch authorities said that a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 were coming into effect until December 4. The restrictions obligate essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 8 p.m. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 6 p.m. Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, movies, and theaters. Social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were recommended to work from home.
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/twenty-arrested-seven-reportedly-injured-at-covid-19-protests-in-netherlands---photos-videos-1090883770.html
rotterdam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090872603_0:296:808:902_1920x0_80_0_0_35bb49a113cd4f89a48786c0be0b39aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, restrictions, protest, rotterdam, coronavirus

3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam

00:34 GMT 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / OBTAINED BY REUTERSPolice vehicles are seen near protesters during demonstrations against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures which turned violent in Rotterdam, Netherlands, November 19, 2021, in this still image obtained from video provided on social media.
Police vehicles are seen near protesters during demonstrations against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures which turned violent in Rotterdam, Netherlands, November 19, 2021, in this still image obtained from video provided on social media. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / OBTAINED BY REUTERS
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds amid protests against new coronavirus restrictions in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, police said.
"Three rioters were injured when they were hit by a bullet. They are still at the hospital," the Rotterdam police said in a Saturday statement.
According to the release, one police officer was hospitalized with an injury to his leg and another one was treated on site by paramedics.
"Numerous police officers suffered minor injuries and hearing damage," the police said, explaining that officers were attacked with stones and fireworks.
Rotterdam police said that 51 people were arrested during the unrest on Friday evening and night; half of them were underage.
The Rotterdam rally began on Friday against new coronavirus restrictions announced last week. In the evening, police used water cannons and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. Local media reported that at least 20 protesters were arrested and at least seven people, including police officers, were injured during the clashes.
Thousands of fans of music festivals stage protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, against the government's COVID-19 restrictions on large-scale outdoor events. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
Twenty Arrested, Seven Reportedly Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Videos
Yesterday, 13:14 GMT
Last week, the Dutch authorities said that a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 were coming into effect until December 4. The restrictions obligate essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 8 p.m. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 6 p.m. Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, movies, and theaters. Social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were recommended to work from home.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:34 GMT3 People Sustain Gunshot Wounds Amid Protests in Rotterdam
00:28 GMTLondon Police Arrest 30 Eco Activists Blocking Bridge
00:17 GMTNumerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says
00:08 GMTBitcoin's Paternity Test: Scientists Fight in Court for Title of Cryptocurrency's Inventor - Report
YesterdayCalls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defense Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report
YesterdayLabour Pledges to Shield Transgender Brits From ‘Hate Crimes’ — But Not Women
YesterdayUsers Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
YesterdayOver Half of NYPD Officers Wish They Never Joined the Blue Due to 'Far-Left Politics' - Report
YesterdayOver 1,000 People Evacuated in Czech Ostrava After WWII Bomb Found
YesterdayAnother Pandemic of Evolved SARS Viruses Could Come From Rodents, Study Says
Yesterday'Accidentally Fired' Gun Triggers Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport - Video
YesterdayFormer 'Fixer' for US Billionaire Claims He Ran Montana Town as Personal 'Harem'
YesterdayEuropean Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press
YesterdayPentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021
YesterdayWhite House Communications Chief Steps Down as Biden's Ratings Continue to Fall
YesterdayColombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms
YesterdayChinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo
YesterdayAbout 35,000 People Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
YesterdayPolish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
YesterdayIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun