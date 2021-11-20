https://sputniknews.com/20211120/yemens-houthis-claim-to-have-attacked-saudi-arabias-king-khalid-air-base--1090884294.html

Yemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base

The Yemen-based militants, who the seized capital in 2014, have been waging a war with the forces of a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia for six years... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Yemen's Houthi fighters have announced carrying out several attacks against Saudi Arabian infrastructure during the day. They claimed to have hit the Royal Saudi Air Force's King Khalid Air Base located in the country's southwest.The Houthis also claimed to have targeted Saudi Aramco's refineries and King Abdulaziz International Airport both located near the city of Jeddah – on Saudi Arabia's western coast. The militants said they had used four drones in the strikes against refineries and the King Khalid Air Base, although it is unclear at the moment if it was the same UAVs.Riyadh has not yet commented on the Houthis' claims of targeting the country's infrastructure.The report comes as the Houthis have reportedly lost some key areas in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which has recently seen increased fighting between the militants and the forces of the Yemeni government in exile supported by Riyadh and the rest of the Saudi-led coalition.

