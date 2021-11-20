Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/white-house-communications-chief-steps-down-as-bidens-ratings-continue-to-fall-1090888394.html
White House Communications Chief Steps Down as Biden's Ratings Continue to Fall
White House Communications Chief Steps Down as Biden's Ratings Continue to Fall
Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' ratings have been steadily falling in recent months despite starting high in January, when they both... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T18:53+0000
2021-11-20T19:08+0000
White House Communications Chief Steps Down as Biden's Ratings Continue to Fall

18:53 GMT 20.11.2021
Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' ratings have been steadily falling in recent months despite starting high in January, when they both took office.
Another White House staffer has announced she will be leaving her post just a little under a year after taking it. Communications Chief of Staff Emma Riley said in a Twitter post that she is abandoning her post in the West Wing in order to pursue a career at the Department of Labour.
Riley did not reveal her motives behind the move and did not clarify which post she will be holding in the Department of Labour, but said she will be travelling across the US with Labour Secretary Marty Walsh. Riley also hinted that her new job will be linked to Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, for which a bill was recently passed by the House Democrats, even though its final cost has still not been estimated by the Congressional Budget Office.
The resignation of the West Wing's communications chief comes hot on the heels of the East Wing's communications director for the vice president, Ashley Etienne, also announcing her upcoming resignation in December, less than a year after taking the post. She did not clarify her motives for leaving Kamala Harris' team, which was reportedly sidelined by the West Wing.
The departures of both communications chiefs take place as their bosses’ ratings have continued to fall for several months in a row. US President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped to 44% despite lingering at 46% last month, according to Fox News polls. The ratings of POTUS fell considerably compared to the start of his term in office amid failures to address immigration issues, rising COVID-19 infection numbers, introduction of vaccination mandates, and the chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Vice President Kamala Harris' approval ratings have also fallen practically throughout the entire year, reaching a bottom of 41% in November, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. One of the believed main reasons for the decline in her ratings is her failure to deal with the southern border immigration crisis and her sometimes inappropriate reactions to and attempts to laugh off serious questions regarding her and the US administration's work in general.
