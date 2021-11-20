https://sputniknews.com/20211120/weekly-news-roundup-bidens-approval-ratings-crater-neocon-astroturf-protests-in-cuba-fall-flat-1090873089.html

Weekly News Roundup; Biden's Approval Ratings Crater; Neocon Astroturf Protests in Cuba Fall Flat

Weekly News Roundup; Biden's Approval Ratings Crater; Neocon Astroturf Protests in Cuba Fall Flat

Polling numbers for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to fall as crushing inflation in the US shows no signs of abating.

Polling numbers for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to fall as crushing inflation in the US shows no signs of abating.

John Burris, civil rights attorney, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to wrap up the important stories for the week. The neocon regime change plan for Cuba has fallen flat as their November astroturf protests drew little fanfare. Also, President Biden held a virtual summit with China's leader, the US is making absurd allegations of election fraud against Nicaragua, and a new story has come out claiming that the USS Connecticut was attacked by a Chinese drone.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. Inflation continues to surge as energy prices skyrocket. Also, gold prices go up, Biden's approval ratings plunge, and the "Build Back Better" plan may soon see a vote.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. OSHA has decided to drop an application of the federal vaccine mandates after a federal court issued a scathing rebuke. Also, the FDA authorised an additional shot for all adults, and approximately 10 percent of the children in the US have gotten vaccinated.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, and James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, join us to discuss this week's major stories. The US military budget is bloated and growing larger as economic problems increase for everyday citizens. Also, we discuss the president's approval ratings, and the "Build Back Better" legislation.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Dan Lazare, author and investigative journalist, join us to discuss important stories of the week. Democrats are concerned that their current leadership is not viable for a 2024 presidential run. Also, Germans look to be facing a long cold winter partially due to EU intransigence with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the US is fueling astroturf protests in Cuba, Biden recently talked with President Xi Jinping of China, and the Democrats have hidden a giant tax cut for the rich inside of Joe Biden's signature "Build Back Better" legislation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

