Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/watch-biden-pardons-2-turkeys-ahead-of-thanksgiving-jokes-about-them-getting-boosted--1090875342.html
Watch: Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jokes About Them 'Getting Boosted'
Watch: Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jokes About Them 'Getting Boosted'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys for the first time in his role as US president and as part of the Thanksgiving... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T03:05+0000
2021-11-20T03:05+0000
joe biden
us
white house
pardon
vaccination
thanksgiving
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090875195_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_eb099da30b6a3c36a6899d00d10e4604.jpg
Two turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, were pardoned during the traditional ceremony in the Rose garden that was attended by some 100 guests.During his speech, Biden noted that while many people this year will be able to gather at the table with their families and friends after a hard pandemic year and many with empty seats will be kept in prayers.Biden also revealed that after receiving their presidential pardon, Peanut Butter and Jelly will be headed to Perdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.The tradition of sending turkeys to US presidents for the Thanksgiving holidays dates back to the 19th century. The first official Thanksgiving turkey pardoning was performed by US President George H. W. Bush in 1989.
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090875195_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fab8c12b7e35e2938502d57f0404004.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white house, pardon, vaccination, thanksgiving, turkey

Watch: Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jokes About Them 'Getting Boosted'

03:05 GMT 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTOne of the two national Thanksgiving turkeys stands in the Rose Garden as U.S. President Joe Biden hosted the 74th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021.
One of the two national Thanksgiving turkeys stands in the Rose Garden as U.S. President Joe Biden hosted the 74th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys for the first time in his role as US president and as part of the Thanksgiving tradition.
Two turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, were pardoned during the traditional ceremony in the Rose garden that was attended by some 100 guests.
During his speech, Biden noted that while many people this year will be able to gather at the table with their families and friends after a hard pandemic year and many with empty seats will be kept in prayers.
"With the powers vested in me as the president of the United States, I pardon you," Biden said.
Biden also revealed that after receiving their presidential pardon, Peanut Butter and Jelly will be headed to Perdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The tradition of sending turkeys to US presidents for the Thanksgiving holidays dates back to the 19th century. The first official Thanksgiving turkey pardoning was performed by US President George H. W. Bush in 1989.

"Eventually, Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected based on their temperament, appearance, and, I suspect, vaccination status," Biden joked.

001010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:15 GMTWhite House Covid Czar Fauci Spotted Maskless at Indoor Party - Reports
03:05 GMTWatch: Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jokes About Them 'Getting Boosted'
02:42 GMT'Relax, Don't Do It': Mike Tyson Needed Sex Before Bouts to Avoid Killing Opponents in Rage - Report
02:17 GMTUS Senator Introduces Measure to Trigger Sanctions if Russia 'Escalates' Conflict in Ukraine
02:05 GMTAerospace Company Offers Ion Thruster to Process Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space
01:51 GMTVenezuela Welcomes Nicaraguan Exit From Organization of American States
01:02 GMTPsaki Says Harris' 'Historic' 1 Hour 25 Min as Acting President Will Inspire 'Many Women'
00:56 GMT‘Not a Colony of Any Power’: Nicaragua Withdraws From OAS After Group Calls Ortega ‘Autocrat’
YesterdayFemale Worker Called 'Onion Booty' Sues Tesla for Allowing Sexual Harassment at Work - Report
YesterdayTom Cotton Demands Public Apology From Biden For Calling Rittenhouse 'White Supremacist' Last Year
YesterdaySeveral Protesters Injured as Result of Dutch Police Warning Shots in Rotterdam – Reports
YesterdayDjokovic Will Only Be Allowed to Play Australian Open if Vaccinated - Reports
YesterdaySaakashvili Delivered to Military Hospital in Gori – Reports
YesterdayBiden Remains Fit to Fulfil His Presidential Duties Despite 'Throat Clearing' Events, Doctor Says
YesterdayUS, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House
YesterdayGrinch Not Happy: Florida Man Facing up to $1,000 Fine For Setting up Christmas Lights Too Early
Yesterday'Butt of a Joke': What's the Difference Between Presidential Colonoscopies of Biden & Trump?
YesterdayBiden Says Had 'Great' Physical Exam at Walter Reed on Friday
YesterdaySo What's in Biden’s $1.75 Trillion ‘Care Economy’ Bill the House Just Passed?
YesterdayKyle Breaks the Internet: Social Media On Fire After Rittenhouse Acquittal