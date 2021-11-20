Watch: Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jokes About Them 'Getting Boosted'
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTOne of the two national Thanksgiving turkeys stands in the Rose Garden as U.S. President Joe Biden hosted the 74th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys for the first time in his role as US president and as part of the Thanksgiving tradition.
Two turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, were pardoned during the traditional ceremony in the Rose garden that was attended by some 100 guests.
During his speech, Biden noted that while many people this year will be able to gather at the table with their families and friends after a hard pandemic year and many with empty seats will be kept in prayers.
"With the powers vested in me as the president of the United States, I pardon you," Biden said.
President Biden pardons two turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly, to celebrate Thanksgiving.— The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2021
Peanut Butter was sure to vocalize his gratitude. pic.twitter.com/BO7iTsQ8el
Biden also revealed that after receiving their presidential pardon, Peanut Butter and Jelly will be headed to Perdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The tradition of sending turkeys to US presidents for the Thanksgiving holidays dates back to the 19th century. The first official Thanksgiving turkey pardoning was performed by US President George H. W. Bush in 1989.
"Eventually, Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected based on their temperament, appearance, and, I suspect, vaccination status," Biden joked.
“They’re not getting basted, they’re getting boosted,” President Biden making a joke about the Indiana turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly, being selected because of their vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/XkjGKtExpM— Allison Harris (@allison__news) November 19, 2021