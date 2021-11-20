https://sputniknews.com/20211120/videos-portland-engulfed-by-overnight-riots-as-kyle-rittenhouse-acquitted-of-homicide-1090883084.html

Videos: Portland Engulfed by Overnight Riots as Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Charges

Videos: Portland Engulfed by Overnight Riots as Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Charges

On Friday, police departments in major US cities said they were keeping a watchful eye on the situation after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-20T13:11+0000

2021-11-20T13:11+0000

2021-11-20T13:17+0000

joe biden

donald trump

us

portland

police

clashes

protesters

riot

kyle rittenhouse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090882388_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_340700bded2f11646005226506d747a4.jpg

Sheriffs have declared a riot in downtown Portland, Oregon, after a group of about 200 people protested Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal, damaging property and throwing rocks at police on Friday night.This comes amid reports that some protesters talked about burning down the city's Justice Centre, where the Portland Police Bureau headquarters, a county jail, and several courtrooms are housed.A number of photos and videos purportedly depicting the Portland unrest have since been shared on Twitter, with one piece of footage showing a person in a wheelchair being knocked down as a result of clashes between police and protesters.Police officers used loudspeakers to ask rioters to disperse or face the use of force, including "pepper spray and impact weapons", as well citation or arrest.The crowd had largely been dispersed by 11 p.m. local time, and it remains unclear whether any arrests were made, according to KOIN TV, Portland's CBS affiliate.POTUS earlier said that the Rittenhouse verdict would leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, including himself, but that the jury's decision must be acknowledged.Former US President Trump, in turn, congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse "for being found innocent of all charges", adding in an emailed statement that "it's called being found not guilty - and by the way, if that's not self-defence, nothing is!"The 18-year-old was found not guilty on all charges, including reckless and intentional homicide, after shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. Rittenhouse insists that he acted in self-defence, arguing he did not intend to kill anyone, but wanted to "protect" the property and businesses being looted and ransacked by rioters in Kenosha.

https://sputniknews.com/20211119/tom-cotton-demands-public-apology-from-biden-for-calling-rittenhouse-white-supremacist-last-year-1090872222.html

us

portland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

joe biden, donald trump, us, portland, police, clashes, protesters, riot, kyle rittenhouse