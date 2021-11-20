https://sputniknews.com/20211120/video-of-indian-teenager-mimicking-friends-characters-goes-viral-1090880743.html

Video of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral

"Friends" is one of the most popular sitcom TV series in history and revolves around the lives of six close friends - Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, Monica... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Fans of the popular sitcom TV series "Friends" are in frenzy after watching a video of a 17-year-old boy mimicking the iconic show's characters. Ronit Ashra, an Instagram user from India who is famous for his funny mimicry of Bollywood celebrities, made this video in which he can be seen acting out various popular scenes from the show. From Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes to mimicking Janice's weird laugh, Ronit did it all with much elan, leaving fans amazed.With a whopping 1.5 million views, the video has gone viral, as fans flood the comments box lauding his on-point mimicry. "This could not be any better", one user commented, while another complimented Ashra and said: "You are amazing".

