Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/video-of-indian-teenager-mimicking-friends-characters-goes-viral-1090880743.html
Video of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
Video of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
"Friends" is one of the most popular sitcom TV series in history and revolves around the lives of six close friends - Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, Monica... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T11:58+0000
2021-11-20T11:58+0000
video
viral
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090881776_0:0:746:420_1920x0_80_0_0_5d6ef3b16ce0c2629dd76eb11463fe76.jpg
Fans of the popular sitcom TV series "Friends" are in frenzy after watching a video of a 17-year-old boy mimicking the iconic show's characters. Ronit Ashra, an Instagram user from India who is famous for his funny mimicry of Bollywood celebrities, made this video in which he can be seen acting out various popular scenes from the show. From Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes to mimicking Janice's weird laugh, Ronit did it all with much elan, leaving fans amazed.With a whopping 1.5 million views, the video has gone viral, as fans flood the comments box lauding his on-point mimicry. "This could not be any better", one user commented, while another complimented Ashra and said: "You are amazing".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090881776_0:0:746:560_1920x0_80_0_0_0cf7e4d76ef76cf0e6ac40aef01a87b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
video, viral, india

Video of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral

11:58 GMT 20.11.2021
© Photo : Ronit AshraRonit Ashra, an Instagram user from India
Ronit Ashra, an Instagram user from India - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© Photo : Ronit Ashra
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
"Friends" is one of the most popular sitcom TV series in history and revolves around the lives of six close friends - Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Joey Tribbiani, and Phoebe Buffay - in their early 20s, living in New York. With a multimillion fanbase, the show was launched in the mid-1990s and aired for ten years.
Fans of the popular sitcom TV series "Friends" are in frenzy after watching a video of a 17-year-old boy mimicking the iconic show's characters.
Ronit Ashra, an Instagram user from India who is famous for his funny mimicry of Bollywood celebrities, made this video in which he can be seen acting out various popular scenes from the show.
From Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes to mimicking Janice's weird laugh, Ronit did it all with much elan, leaving fans amazed.
With a whopping 1.5 million views, the video has gone viral, as fans flood the comments box lauding his on-point mimicry.
"This could not be any better", one user commented, while another complimented Ashra and said: "You are amazing".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:58 GMTPentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
11:58 GMTVideo of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
11:49 GMTMother of Necrophile Fuller's Victim Who Was Raped in Morgue Calls on Hospital Boss to Resign
11:28 GMTRussia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
10:45 GMTFire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
10:42 GMTTrump Praises Jury for Not Bowing to External Pressure in Kyle Rittenhouse Case
10:31 GMTProtests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
09:39 GMTPolish Defence Minister Reports Continued Attempts by Migrants to Storm Border Overnight
09:36 GMTBiden Wants 'a Stronger Europe', State Department Counselor Says
09:22 GMTAt Least 17 Dead, Over 100 Missing as Heavy Rains in Southern India Trigger Massive Floods - Video
09:02 GMT'F**k You, F**got': Wales Star Gareth Bale Abused by Real Madrid Fans Upon Return to Spain - Video
07:47 GMT'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis
07:41 GMTFilipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says
06:55 GMTJapan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices, Reports Suggest
06:31 GMT'Political Rubbish': Chinese Media Blasts US Senator Cotton for Calls to Boycott Beijing Olympics
06:28 GMTIranian Revolutionary Guard Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel - VIDEO
06:24 GMTSalma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits
05:52 GMTPolice Across US Brace for Possible Weekend of Unrest After Rittenhouse Verdict
05:40 GMTSecond US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults
05:39 GMTRoyal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'