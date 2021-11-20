https://sputniknews.com/20211120/venezuela-welcomes-nicaraguan-exit-from-organization-of-american-states--foreign-ministry-1090874528.html

Venezuela Welcomes Nicaraguan Exit From Organization of American States

On Friday, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said that the Nicaraguan government had denounced the charter of the OAS Secretariat and terminated its membership. Among the reasons for such a decision, Moncada mentioned the interference by the OAS in the country's internal affairs.The ministry described this move of Nicaragua as the "demonstration of national dignity and democracy" as well as called on other regional countries to stop the practice of meddling in each other's affairs.On Friday, the majority of participants of the 51st assembly of the OAS adopted a controversial resolution on Nicaragua. The document condemns the recent general election in the country, calling them "neither free nor fair," and advises the Permanent Council of the organization to analyze the situation before the end of November and take countermeasures.On November 7, the president's ruling Sandinista Front gained a majority of votes in the election, where observers of the OAS were not admitted. The incumbent president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, won the election amid international accusations of political persecution of opposition candidates.

