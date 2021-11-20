https://sputniknews.com/20211120/users-angry-at-disgraced-cuomo-for-tweeting-about-stain--values-on-kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-1090890710.html

Users Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

It may seem hypocritical for someone who is awaiting arraignment on forcible touching charges in less than two months to speak about innocence and guilt... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been slammed online after he shared a tweet openly criticizing the non-guilty verdict for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in connection with the Kenosha shooting.On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges over the shooting of three men during anti-racism riots last year, which was eventually deemed as self-defense by the jury.In particular, Cuomo's choice of words sparked anger from netizens, who considered he was not the most suitable person to speak about matters of morality, given all the scandals and controversies surrounding the ex-official, who was accused of harassing at least 11 co-workers during his tenure as NY governor.

