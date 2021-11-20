Users Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been slammed online after he shared a tweet openly criticizing the non-guilty verdict for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in connection with the Kenosha shooting.On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges over the shooting of three men during anti-racism riots last year, which was eventually deemed as self-defense by the jury.In particular, Cuomo's choice of words sparked anger from netizens, who considered he was not the most suitable person to speak about matters of morality, given all the scandals and controversies surrounding the ex-official, who was accused of harassing at least 11 co-workers during his tenure as NY governor.
It may seem hypocritical for someone who is awaiting arraignment on forcible touching charges in less than two months to speak about innocence and guilt, especially when Cuomo himself has denied the accusations.
Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been slammed online after he shared a tweet openly criticizing the non-guilty verdict for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in connection with the Kenosha shooting.
On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges over the shooting of three men during anti-racism riots last year, which was eventually deemed as self-defense by the jury.
Today’s verdict is a stain on the soul of America, & sends a dangerous message about who & what values our justice system was designed to protect
We must stand unified in rejecting supremacist vigilantism & with one voice say: this is not who we are https://t.co/VOs66OZ2RJ
In particular, Cuomo's choice of words sparked anger from netizens, who considered he was not the most suitable person to speak about matters of morality, given all the scandals and controversies surrounding the ex-official, who was accused of harassing at least 11 co-workers during his tenure as NY governor.
Nothing like a sexual predator telling us about our values.
"he prefers his dead to be innocent seniors, not violent criminals," another netizen tweeted, referring to the nursing home scandal, in which Cuomo has been accused of hiding over 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths at NY nursing homes.
Thank you Governor Cuomo - your leadership is something we have turned to at our darkest times!