International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/users-angry-at-disgraced-cuomo-for-tweeting-about-stain--values-on-kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-1090890710.html
Users Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
Users Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
It may seem hypocritical for someone who is awaiting arraignment on forcible touching charges in less than two months to speak about innocence and guilt... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
us
andrew cuomo
shooting
verdict
kenosha
governor
sexual harassment
viral
Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been slammed online after he shared a tweet openly criticizing the non-guilty verdict for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in connection with the Kenosha shooting.On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges over the shooting of three men during anti-racism riots last year, which was eventually deemed as self-defense by the jury.In particular, Cuomo's choice of words sparked anger from netizens, who considered he was not the most suitable person to speak about matters of morality, given all the scandals and controversies surrounding the ex-official, who was accused of harassing at least 11 co-workers during his tenure as NY governor.
kenosha
us, andrew cuomo, shooting, verdict, kenosha, governor, sexual harassment, viral

Users Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

22:03 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 22:06 GMT 20.11.2021)
This Wednesday May 27, 2020, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference in Washington.
This Wednesday May 27, 2020, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
It may seem hypocritical for someone who is awaiting arraignment on forcible touching charges in less than two months to speak about innocence and guilt, especially when Cuomo himself has denied the accusations.
Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been slammed online after he shared a tweet openly criticizing the non-guilty verdict for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in connection with the Kenosha shooting.
On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges over the shooting of three men during anti-racism riots last year, which was eventually deemed as self-defense by the jury.
In particular, Cuomo's choice of words sparked anger from netizens, who considered he was not the most suitable person to speak about matters of morality, given all the scandals and controversies surrounding the ex-official, who was accused of harassing at least 11 co-workers during his tenure as NY governor.

"Yeah it was designed to protect you from sexual assault accusations, right bud?", one user wrote referring to Cuomo's comments on the US justice system.

"he prefers his dead to be innocent seniors, not violent criminals," another netizen tweeted, referring to the nursing home scandal, in which Cuomo has been accused of hiding over 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths at NY nursing homes.

Discuss
