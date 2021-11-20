Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/uproar-as-brazilian-journalist-claims-brazil-needs-to-kill-its-jews-to-become-as-rich-as-germany-1090882411.html
Uproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
Uproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
Lawmaker Antonio Campos Machado said his office has terminated its contract with Jose Carlos Bernardi since learning about his anti-Semitic rant. Mr Bernardi... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T13:17+0000
2021-11-20T13:17+0000
viral
brazil
nazi germany
holocaust
anti-semitism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090882333_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_b04e40145e4f03a6981ae15f2acca458.jpg
It seems quite impossible to cause a public outcry by making an economic forecast, but Brazilian journalist Jose Carlos Bernardi managed to do just that. While commenting on a visit to Germany by former President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, he was asked how Brazil could achieve the same level of economic development enjoyed by Germany. Mr Bernardi replied:The remark caused an uproar on social media, with users harshly condemning the journalist.Many netizens said they couldn't believe that someone could make such an insensitive statement.Others deemed the journalist had criticised the actions of Nazi Germany.Tweet: "I am Jewish and it is unacceptable for political or journalistic debates to use the tragic death of millions of Jews to justify their arguments. But his intention was not to make apology for the holocaust, but to criticise Germany for Nazism and death against our people!"Many users claimed Mr Bernardi made the statement on purpose, alleging he was an anti-Semite.Jose Carlos Bernardi has since issued an apology, saying his statement was meant to highlight the injustice done to Jews by Nazi Germany during the Second World War and was in no way a suggested course of action. But it appears his apology failed to quell netizens' anger.Jovem Pan Brazil's largest network of radio stations has too issued an apology for the journalist's statements, but didn't elaborate on whether it plans to fire Mr Bernardi. Earlier, Brazilian lawmaker Antonio Campos Machado announced that he had terminated his contract with the journalist.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090882333_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2a21e52440a432add5f60a6cba7200d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, brazil, nazi germany, holocaust, anti-semitism

Uproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany

13:17 GMT 20.11.2021
CC0 / / press conference
press conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Lawmaker Antonio Campos Machado said his office has terminated its contract with Jose Carlos Bernardi since learning about his anti-Semitic rant. Mr Bernardi, who also works for Jovem Pan, Brazil's largest network of radio stations, has issued an apology for the "unfortunate remarks".
It seems quite impossible to cause a public outcry by making an economic forecast, but Brazilian journalist Jose Carlos Bernardi managed to do just that. While commenting on a visit to Germany by former President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, he was asked how Brazil could achieve the same level of economic development enjoyed by Germany. Mr Bernardi replied:

"Only by attacking all the Jews that we can get here. If we kill a gazillion Jews and appropriate their economic power, then Brazil will get rich. That's what happened with Germany after the war", the journalist said.

The remark caused an uproar on social media, with users harshly condemning the journalist.



Many netizens said they couldn't believe that someone could make such an insensitive statement.



Others deemed the journalist had criticised the actions of Nazi Germany.


Tweet: "I am Jewish and it is unacceptable for political or journalistic debates to use the tragic death of millions of Jews to justify their arguments. But his intention was not to make apology for the holocaust, but to criticise Germany for Nazism and death against our people!"
Many users claimed Mr Bernardi made the statement on purpose, alleging he was an anti-Semite.


Jose Carlos Bernardi has since issued an apology, saying his statement was meant to highlight the injustice done to Jews by Nazi Germany during the Second World War and was in no way a suggested course of action. But it appears his apology failed to quell netizens' anger.

Jovem Pan Brazil's largest network of radio stations has too issued an apology for the journalist's statements, but didn't elaborate on whether it plans to fire Mr Bernardi. Earlier, Brazilian lawmaker Antonio Campos Machado announced that he had terminated his contract with the journalist.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:36 GMTYemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base
13:26 GMTCzech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
13:17 GMTUproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
13:14 GMTTwenty Arrested, Seven Reportedly Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Videos
13:11 GMTVideos: Portland Engulfed by Overnight Riots as Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Charges
13:06 GMTRussian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognise Same-Sex Marriages
12:56 GMTNYT Reporter Had Her Kenosha Riots Piece Delayed Until After Biden's Victory in 2020
12:55 GMTNous Toutes Movement Holds Protest Against Gender-Based Violence in Paris
12:51 GMTYellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
12:22 GMTShopping Centre in Nottingham Evacuated After Gas Leak Reported - Photos, Video
11:58 GMTPentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
11:58 GMTVideo of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
11:49 GMTMother of Necrophile Fuller's Victim Who Was Raped in Morgue Calls on Hospital Boss to Resign
11:28 GMTRussia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
10:45 GMTFire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
10:42 GMTTrump Praises Jury for Not Bowing to External Pressure in Kyle Rittenhouse Case
10:31 GMTProtests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
09:39 GMTPolish Defence Minister Reports Continued Attempts by Migrants to Storm Border Overnight
09:36 GMTBiden Wants 'a Stronger Europe', State Department Counselor Says
09:22 GMTAt Least 17 Dead, Over 100 Missing as Heavy Rains in Southern India Trigger Massive Floods - Video