Uproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
"Only by attacking all the Jews that we can get here. If we kill a gazillion Jews and appropriate their economic power, then Brazil will get rich. That's what happened with Germany after the war", the journalist said.
Many netizens said they couldn't believe that someone could make such an insensitive statement.
Others deemed the journalist had criticised the actions of Nazi Germany.
I watch the interview, he was criticizing the left support and desire to be like Germany, when asked about "how can we be rich like Germany?" He ironically answered that. Criticizing Germany once again.— Luis Abraham 🏳️🌈 (@LuiCastB) November 20, 2021
Tweet: "I am Jewish and it is unacceptable for political or journalistic debates to use the tragic death of millions of Jews to justify their arguments. But his intention was not to make apology for the holocaust, but to criticise Germany for Nazism and death against our people!"
Eu sou judeu e é inaceitável que debates políticos ou jornalísticos utilizem da morte trágica de milhões de judeus para justificar seus argumentos. Mas, a intenção dele não foi fazer apologia ao holocausto, e sim criticar a Alemanha pelo nazismo e morte contra o nosso povo!🇧🇷✡️🇮🇱— Alexandre Rainha (@oficial_rainha) November 18, 2021
Jose Carlos Bernardi has since issued an apology, saying his statement was meant to highlight the injustice done to Jews by Nazi Germany during the Second World War and was in no way a suggested course of action. But it appears his apology failed to quell netizens' anger.
