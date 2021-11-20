Twenty Arrested, Seven Reportedly Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Videos

https://sputniknews.com/20211120/twenty-arrested-seven-reportedly-injured-at-covid-19-protests-in-netherlands---photos-videos-1090883770.html

The Rotterdam rally began on Friday against new restrictions announced last week. In the evening, the police used water cannons and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. Local media reported several people injured during the clashes.Acting Dutch Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus condemned the unrest and called for punishment of protesters who exercised violence.He confirmed that several protesters were arrested and warned of more arrests in the coming days.Last week, acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte introduced a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be effective until 4 December. The restrictions obligate essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 8 p.m. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 6 p.m.Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, movies, and theatres. The social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were recommended to work from home.

