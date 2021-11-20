Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
South Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
South Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of cases of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza has grown to six in South Korea, the ministry of agriculture, food and rural... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
The country's sixth bird flu outbreak was detected at a duck farm in the Gangjin county in the South Jeolla province. All the 24,000 farm ducks will be culled.All birds at farms located within 3-kilometer (1.8 miles) radius and closer to the infected farm must be culled, in accordance with regulations. Bird farms and life-stock facilities located closer than 10 kilometers from the hotbed of the disease are obligated to suspend operations for 30 days and temporarily stop transportation of products across the country.On November 10, health authorities in Japan's Akita prefecture were reported to have ordered to cull over 140,000 chickens due to the outbreak of avian influenza.
south korea, bird flu

South Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu

15:32 GMT 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUNG YEON-JEA South Korean quarantine official decontaminates a small aviary, which was hit by bird flu
A South Korean quarantine official decontaminates a small aviary, which was hit by bird flu - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUNG YEON-JE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of cases of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza has grown to six in South Korea, the ministry of agriculture, food and rural affairs said.
The country's sixth bird flu outbreak was detected at a duck farm in the Gangjin county in the South Jeolla province. All the 24,000 farm ducks will be culled.
All birds at farms located within 3-kilometer (1.8 miles) radius and closer to the infected farm must be culled, in accordance with regulations. Bird farms and life-stock facilities located closer than 10 kilometers from the hotbed of the disease are obligated to suspend operations for 30 days and temporarily stop transportation of products across the country.
On November 10, health authorities in Japan's Akita prefecture were reported to have ordered to cull over 140,000 chickens due to the outbreak of avian influenza.
