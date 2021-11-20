Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/shopping-centre-in-nottingham-evacuated-after-gas-leak-reported---photo-1090882147.html
Shopping Centre in Nottingham Evacuated After Gas Leak Reported - Video
Shopping Centre in Nottingham Evacuated After Gas Leak Reported - Video
Nottingham Fire and Rescue sent at least four engines to the site and have warned people to "avoid the area". 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T12:22+0000
2021-11-20T12:22+0000
2021-11-20T12:27+0000
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Victoria Centre in Nottingham, England, was evacuated on Saturday over a suspected "gas leak". A video has emerged online, purportedly showing the mall, as people are rushing to the exit.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
uk
Shopping Centre in Nottingham Evacuated After Gas Leak Reported - Video
12:22 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 12:27 GMT 20.11.2021)
Being updated
Nottingham Fire and Rescue sent at least four engines to the site and have warned people to "avoid the area".
The Victoria Centre in Nottingham, England, was evacuated on Saturday over a suspected "gas leak". A video has emerged online, purportedly showing the mall, as people are rushing to the exit.