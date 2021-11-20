https://sputniknews.com/20211120/shopping-centre-in-nottingham-evacuated-after-gas-leak-reported---photo-1090882147.html

Shopping Centre in Nottingham Evacuated After Gas Leak Reported - Video

Nottingham Fire and Rescue sent at least four engines to the site and have warned people to "avoid the area". 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Victoria Centre in Nottingham, England, was evacuated on Saturday over a suspected "gas leak". A video has emerged online, purportedly showing the mall, as people are rushing to the exit.

