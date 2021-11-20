https://sputniknews.com/20211120/second-us-regulator-approves-booster-doses-of-moderna-and-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-for-adults-1090877003.html

Second US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorised booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for people... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Approval by the two regulators is a key step forward in the nation's booster programme, the CDC added.On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults.

