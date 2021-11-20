Second US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults

Approval by the two regulators is a key step forward in the nation's booster programme, the CDC added.On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorised booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 18 and over, making the agency the second US regulator to approve the use of the booster doses.
"Today, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose", the agency announced on Friday.
Approval by the two regulators is a key step forward in the nation's booster programme, the CDC added.
On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults.