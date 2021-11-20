Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/second-us-regulator-approves-booster-doses-of-moderna-and-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-for-adults-1090877003.html
Second US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults
Second US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorised booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for people... 20.11.2021
Approval by the two regulators is a key step forward in the nation's booster programme, the CDC added.On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults.
us, vaccination, pfizer, vaccines, moderna

Second US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults

05:40 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 05:55 GMT 20.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorised booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 18 and over, making the agency the second US regulator to approve the use of the booster doses.

"Today, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose", the agency announced on Friday.

Approval by the two regulators is a key step forward in the nation's booster programme, the CDC added.
On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults.
