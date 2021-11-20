https://sputniknews.com/20211120/salma-hayeks-horrific-mud-bath-scene-with-lady-gaga-in-house-of-gucci-leaves-netizens-in-splits-1090877436.html

Salma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits

Salma Hayek has shared a hilarious anecdote from a "horrific" mud bath scene she did with Lady Gaga in the movie "House of Gucci".During her appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the 55-year-old actress opened up about one of the most challenging scenes she has ever done in her career."I've never done a mud bath – which, by the way, she (Lady Gaga) couldn't believe it, that I had never done a mud bath – we have a little bit of dialogue before we go in", the actress recalled. "And once you're in, you're naked – well not completely, we had something underneath but nothing on top – and the thing is that, in my head, I was going to sink". Hayek shared that while Gaga entered the mud bath and sat "like an Egyptian queen", she struggled and almost sank as she had put on "extra kilos" to play Pina Auriemma, who is a friend and confidante of Lady Gaga's character Patrizia in the film.Salma's hilarious re-enactment of the scene on "The Late Late Show" has made netizens burst with laughter, with her fans flooding social media and sharing that they can't wait to see this particular scene in the movie once it gets released. The flick "House of Gucci" is a biographical crime drama inspired by the true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. It is based on the book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" (2001) by Sara Gay Forden.

