https://sputniknews.com/20211120/salma-hayeks-horrific-mud-bath-scene-with-lady-gaga-in-house-of-gucci-leaves-netizens-in-splits-1090877436.html
Salma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits
Salma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits
American actresses Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga star alongside Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and other A-listers in the "House of Gucci", a biographical crime drama... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
lady gaga, society, mud, salma hayek, bath

Salma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits

06:24 GMT 20.11.2021
US-Mexican actor Salma Hayek poses on the red carpet on arrival to attend the UK premiere of the film 'House of Gucci', in London on November 9, 2021.
US-Mexican actor Salma Hayek poses on the red carpet on arrival to attend the UK premiere of the film 'House of Gucci', in London on November 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
American actresses Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga star alongside Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and other A-listers in the "House of Gucci", a biographical crime drama inspired by the true story of the Gucci family who created the luxurious Italian fashion empire. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie will be released in the US next week.
Salma Hayek has shared a hilarious anecdote from a "horrific" mud bath scene she did with Lady Gaga in the movie "House of Gucci".
During her appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the 55-year-old actress opened up about one of the most challenging scenes she has ever done in her career.
"I've never done a mud bath – which, by the way, she (Lady Gaga) couldn't believe it, that I had never done a mud bath – we have a little bit of dialogue before we go in", the actress recalled.
"And once you're in, you're naked – well not completely, we had something underneath but nothing on top – and the thing is that, in my head, I was going to sink".
Hayek shared that while Gaga entered the mud bath and sat "like an Egyptian queen", she struggled and almost sank as she had put on "extra kilos" to play Pina Auriemma, who is a friend and confidante of Lady Gaga's character Patrizia in the film.

"Me, with my extra kilos, I sit on the mud and I'm not sinking. And I'm trying to (move the mud away from) my huge butt to make some weight (shift). And then it starts moving me around, and then there are the boobs going (back and forth), you know", Hayek continued.

Salma's hilarious re-enactment of the scene on "The Late Late Show" has made netizens burst with laughter, with her fans flooding social media and sharing that they can't wait to see this particular scene in the movie once it gets released.
The flick "House of Gucci" is a biographical crime drama inspired by the true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. It is based on the book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" (2001) by Sara Gay Forden.
