https://sputniknews.com/20211120/russian-patriarch-says-orthodox-church-to-never-recognise-same-sex-marriages-1090883545.html

Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognise Same-Sex Marriages

Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognise Same-Sex Marriages

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Orthodox Church will never recognise the cohabitation of people of the same sex as marriage, it could only call it a sin, Patriarch... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-20T13:06+0000

2021-11-20T13:06+0000

2021-11-20T13:06+0000

russian orthodox church

same-sex marriage

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16192/77/161927743_0:157:2999:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_9a7b451b15e5f97705ee3114733b2985.jpg

Patriarch Kirill said the Western church is "particularly vulnerable" in matters related to same-sex marriages.Patriarch Kirill is the sixteenth patriarch of the Russian Church. In January 2009, the Local Council of the Russian Orthodox Church elected him the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, and on 1 February 2009, he was enthroned in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in the Russian capital.Russia recognises neither same-sex marriage nor any other form of civil union for same-sex couples. The 2020 Russian constitutional referendum officially enshrined exclusively heterosexual marriage in the country's basic law.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russian orthodox church, same-sex marriage, russia