Royal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'

A photo of a smiling Prince Andrew in a military uniform was kept as a valuable memento in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, The Sun has reported. Sources told the newspaper that the photo was displayed "like a trophy" at the home Epstein dubbed the Pleasure Palace.The report about the photo deals yet another blow to the Duke of York, who has been engaged in a legal battle in the US. He has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Epstein's alleged sex slave who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at least three times, including when she was 17. The Duke of York denies the accusations, saying he has no recollection of ever meeting the woman despite the existence of a photo of the two together. The royal previously indicated that he believes the photo may have been doctored.
The Duke of York had to step away from public life and his royal duties over his ties to the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations that he may have sexually abused an underage girl.
A photo of a smiling Prince Andrew in a military uniform was kept as a valuable memento in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, The Sun has reported. Sources told the newspaper that the photo was displayed "like a trophy" at the home Epstein dubbed the Pleasure Palace.
"Epstein cultivated powerful friends and would show them off in pictures around all of his homes", a source told The Sun, adding that Prince Andrew's reputation suffers every time a detail like this emerges.
"This is incredibly damaging for Prince Andrew because it shows how highly Jeffrey prized his friendship with a senior member of the Royal Family... His picture was shown off in Jeffrey's home like a trophy".
The report about the photo deals yet another blow to the Duke of York, who has been engaged in a legal battle in the US. He has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Epstein's alleged sex slave who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at least three times, including when she was 17. The Duke of York denies the accusations, saying he has no recollection of ever meeting the woman despite the existence of a photo of the two together. The royal previously indicated that he believes the photo may have been doctored.