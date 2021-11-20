Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/royal-trophy-photo-of-grinning-prince-andrew-was-shown-off-in-epsteins-mansion-1090876554.html
Royal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'
Royal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'
The Duke of York had to step away from public life and his royal duties over his ties to the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations that... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T05:39+0000
2021-11-20T05:42+0000
prince andrew
uk
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103646/84/1036468480_0:0:2255:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_3d8028fc36ec629505d74ef4849261b9.jpg
A photo of a smiling Prince Andrew in a military uniform was kept as a valuable memento in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, The Sun has reported. Sources told the newspaper that the photo was displayed "like a trophy" at the home Epstein dubbed the Pleasure Palace.The report about the photo deals yet another blow to the Duke of York, who has been engaged in a legal battle in the US. He has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Epstein's alleged sex slave who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at least three times, including when she was 17. The Duke of York denies the accusations, saying he has no recollection of ever meeting the woman despite the existence of a photo of the two together. The royal previously indicated that he believes the photo may have been doctored.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103646/84/1036468480_145:0:2100:1466_1920x0_80_0_0_a4f5258b665b16485a51a571323604da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince andrew, uk, jeffrey epstein

Royal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'

05:39 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 05:42 GMT 20.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / David ParkerBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York pictured laughing.
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York pictured laughing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / David Parker
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Duke of York had to step away from public life and his royal duties over his ties to the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations that he may have sexually abused an underage girl.
A photo of a smiling Prince Andrew in a military uniform was kept as a valuable memento in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, The Sun has reported. Sources told the newspaper that the photo was displayed "like a trophy" at the home Epstein dubbed the Pleasure Palace.

"Epstein cultivated powerful friends and would show them off in pictures around all of his homes", a source told The Sun, adding that Prince Andrew's reputation suffers every time a detail like this emerges.

"This is incredibly damaging for Prince Andrew because it shows how highly Jeffrey prized his friendship with a senior member of the Royal Family... His picture was shown off in Jeffrey's home like a trophy".

The report about the photo deals yet another blow to the Duke of York, who has been engaged in a legal battle in the US. He has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Epstein's alleged sex slave who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at least three times, including when she was 17. The Duke of York denies the accusations, saying he has no recollection of ever meeting the woman despite the existence of a photo of the two together. The royal previously indicated that he believes the photo may have been doctored.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:52 GMTPolice Across US Brace for Possible Weekend of Unrest After Rittenhouse Verdict
05:40 GMTSecond US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults
05:39 GMTRoyal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'
04:24 GMTUS Intel Reportedly Claims China Was Building Secret Military Facility in UAE Port
03:24 GMTUK Prime Minister 'Considering Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics'
03:15 GMTWhite House COVID Czar Fauci Spotted Maskless at Indoor Party - Reports
03:05 GMTWatch: Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving, Jokes About Them 'Getting Boosted'
02:42 GMT'Relax, Don't Do It': Mike Tyson Needed Sex Before Bouts to Avoid Killing Opponents in Rage - Report
02:17 GMTUS Senator Introduces Measure to Trigger Sanctions if Russia 'Escalates' Conflict in Ukraine
02:05 GMTAerospace Company Offers Ion Thruster to Process Space Junk Into Rocket Fuel in Space
01:51 GMTVenezuela Welcomes Nicaraguan Exit From Organization of American States
01:02 GMTPsaki Says Harris' 'Historic' 1 Hour 25 Min as Acting President Will Inspire 'Many Women'
00:56 GMT‘Not a Colony of Any Power’: Nicaragua Withdraws From OAS After Group Calls Ortega ‘Autocrat’
YesterdayFemale Worker Called 'Onion Booty' Sues Tesla for Allowing Sexual Harassment at Work - Report
YesterdayTom Cotton Demands Public Apology From Biden For Calling Rittenhouse 'White Supremacist' Last Year
YesterdaySeveral COVID-19 Protesters Injured as Dutch Police Fire Warning Shots in Rotterdam
YesterdayDjokovic Will Only Be Allowed to Play Australian Open if Vaccinated - Reports
YesterdaySaakashvili Taken to Military Hospital in Gori – Reports
YesterdayBiden Remains Fit to Fulfill His Presidential Duties Despite 'Throat Clearing' Events, Doctor Says
YesterdayUS, UK Agree on Supplying Australia With Naval Nuclear Propulsion Technology - White House