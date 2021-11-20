https://sputniknews.com/20211120/relax-dont-do-it-mike-tyson-needed-sex-before-bouts-to-avoid-killing-opponents-in-rage---report-1090874205.html
'Relax, Don't Do It': Mike Tyson Needed Sex Before Bouts to Avoid Killing Opponents in Rage - Report
The revelations come ahead of the 35th anniversary of Tyson becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history, when on November 22, 1986, the then... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The revelations come ahead of the 35th anniversary of Tyson becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history, when on November 22, 1986, the then 20-year-old defeated Trevor Berbick in the second round of the title bout.
Mike Tyson's former bodyguard and chauffeur claimed that the boxer was so afraid of murdering his opponents in the ring that he needed to have sex with groupies before fights to calm down and "loosen up a bit," The Sun reported.
Rudy Gonzales, who is said to be Tyson's confidante, ex-bodyguard, and chauffeur, reportedly stated that the New Yorker's "dark side," combined with his innate skill and exceptional training from boxing veteran Cus D'Amato, rendered him unstoppable in the mid-1980s.
"One of the greatest secrets with Mike was that he needed to have sex in the dressing room before fights. I would have to find a groupie, it did not matter who it was. He’d say ‘if I do not get laid I will kill this guy right now,’" he said. "Mike had to get laid to disengage some of the strength he had. So I had girls tucked away in bathrooms and changing rooms. Sometimes he’d go in with them for a minute, bang the s*** out of them, snap his neck and say: ‘Okay this guy is going to live tonight.’"
And the boxing legend's biggest fear reportedly was "that he would kill someone in that ring. He knew he could do it."
"I still see some of the guys he fought. I was there at ringside seeing these huge men crying, bones shattering or their blood flying everywhere," he added. "It is no exaggeration to say Mike was like a train hitting these guys. Having sex was his way of disengaging that power and loosening up a bit."
According to the report, Gonzalez has been at Tyson's side since the mid-1980s, witnessing his ascent through the amateur divisions, where he went undefeated in 27 matches and finished 12–0 in 1986 alone.
Cus D'Amato, a legendary trainer who became Tyson's legal guardian after he served time in juvenile prison, transformed the street fighting hoodlum into a polished power punching boxing sensation.
"It was a love story. Mike had the fear that if he screwed this up he would end up back in his old neighborhood or be locked up," Gonzales said. "Cus was the only man he trusted. He would yell at him, and Mike would respectfully bow his head and say ‘yes sir - no sir.’ And he gave Cus a reason to wake up every morning - honestly Mike made him feel like he’d live for a thousand years."
After D'Amato died a year prior to Tyson becoming champion, the boxer frequently returned to his old home in Catskill, New York, where he was sheltered by his mentor and coach.
"Years after Cus died, he asked me to drive to the house and parked in the driveway. He would stay in the back and cry for hours," he claimed.
Gonzales added that Tyson would also cry before entering the ring to take down opponents because he was fueled by so much pounding emotional energy.
"He had an anxiety problem where he would be in despair with anxiety of not feeling good enough or not wanting to screw it up," he explained. "He never recovered from the loss of Cus, because he found someone special who had faith in him and saved him from the depths of hell. He used everyone one of those emotions for as long as he could - and that is why he walked into the ring with all that and beat the sh*t out of Berbick."
Furthermore, Gonzales accused Don King, Tyson's main advisor and promoter after d'Amato's death, of a slew of wrongdoings.
He allegedly watched Tyson cry as he learned that he had lost
his entire wealth after signing over a large portion of it to businesses he never owned - due to the fact that he could not read properly.
"Mike’s story would have had a different ending if Cus had lived longer. His sister Denise always made me promise to keep Mike away from Don, calling him a clown," he summed up.