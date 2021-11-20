https://sputniknews.com/20211120/relax-dont-do-it-mike-tyson-needed-sex-before-bouts-to-avoid-killing-opponents-in-rage---report-1090874205.html

'Relax, Don't Do It': Mike Tyson Needed Sex Before Bouts to Avoid Killing Opponents in Rage - Report

'Relax, Don't Do It': Mike Tyson Needed Sex Before Bouts to Avoid Killing Opponents in Rage - Report

The revelations come ahead of the 35th anniversary of Tyson becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history, when on November 22, 1986, the then... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Mike Tyson's former bodyguard and chauffeur claimed that the boxer was so afraid of murdering his opponents in the ring that he needed to have sex with groupies before fights to calm down and "loosen up a bit," The Sun reported.Rudy Gonzales, who is said to be Tyson's confidante, ex-bodyguard, and chauffeur, reportedly stated that the New Yorker's "dark side," combined with his innate skill and exceptional training from boxing veteran Cus D'Amato, rendered him unstoppable in the mid-1980s.And the boxing legend's biggest fear reportedly was "that he would kill someone in that ring. He knew he could do it."According to the report, Gonzalez has been at Tyson's side since the mid-1980s, witnessing his ascent through the amateur divisions, where he went undefeated in 27 matches and finished 12–0 in 1986 alone.Cus D'Amato, a legendary trainer who became Tyson's legal guardian after he served time in juvenile prison, transformed the street fighting hoodlum into a polished power punching boxing sensation.After D'Amato died a year prior to Tyson becoming champion, the boxer frequently returned to his old home in Catskill, New York, where he was sheltered by his mentor and coach.Gonzales added that Tyson would also cry before entering the ring to take down opponents because he was fueled by so much pounding emotional energy.Furthermore, Gonzales accused Don King, Tyson's main advisor and promoter after d'Amato's death, of a slew of wrongdoings.He allegedly watched Tyson cry as he learned that he had lost his entire wealth after signing over a large portion of it to businesses he never owned - due to the fact that he could not read properly."Mike’s story would have had a different ending if Cus had lived longer. His sister Denise always made me promise to keep Mike away from Don, calling him a clown," he summed up.

