Protests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/protests-against-lockdown-and-mandatory-vaccination-held-in-vienna-1090878580.html
Protests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
Protests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
The country already imposed a lockdown who those who are not vaccinated on 15 November, however, the numbers of infected continue to rise dramatically. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Vienna, as Austrian COVID sceptics are protesting against new pandemic restrictions and mandatory vaccines. Earlier this week, the government introduced a national lockdown and announced that vaccination will become mandatory starting from 1 February 2022.Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg stressed that not enough people are vaccinated, accusing those who refuse to get a shot of "attacking the health system". Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vienna, austria, protests, lockdown, coronavirus, covid-19

Protests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna

10:31 GMT 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / HERBERT PFARRHOFERDemonstrators wave Austrian flags as they protest against the restrictions and measures taken by the Austrian government to fight the novel coronavirus, on February 13, 2021 in Vienna, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic.
Demonstrators wave Austrian flags as they protest against the restrictions and measures taken by the Austrian government to fight the novel coronavirus, on February 13, 2021 in Vienna, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / HERBERT PFARRHOFER
The country already imposed a lockdown who those who are not vaccinated on 15 November, however, the numbers of infected continue to rise dramatically.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, as Austrian COVID sceptics are protesting against new pandemic restrictions and mandatory vaccines. Earlier this week, the government introduced a national lockdown and announced that vaccination will become mandatory starting from 1 February 2022.
Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg stressed that not enough people are vaccinated, accusing those who refuse to get a shot of "attacking the health system".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
