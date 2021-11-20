Protests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna

Sputnik is live from Vienna, as Austrian COVID sceptics are protesting against new pandemic restrictions and mandatory vaccines. Earlier this week, the government introduced a national lockdown and announced that vaccination will become mandatory starting from 1 February 2022.Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg stressed that not enough people are vaccinated, accusing those who refuse to get a shot of "attacking the health system". Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protest against COVID restrictions in Vienna as Austria goes into full lockdown
The country already imposed a lockdown who those who are not vaccinated on 15 November, however, the numbers of infected continue to rise dramatically.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, as Austrian COVID sceptics are protesting against new pandemic restrictions and mandatory vaccines. Earlier this week, the government introduced a national lockdown and announced that vaccination will become mandatory starting from 1 February 2022.
Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg stressed that not enough people are vaccinated, accusing those who refuse to get a shot of "attacking the health system".