Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/polish-senate-speaker-says-received-parcel-with-threats-explosives-1090887546.html
Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A parcel with death threats and explosives has been mailed to the speaker of Poland's upper house, Tomasz Grodzki, he said on Saturday. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T16:55+0000
2021-11-20T16:55+0000
poland
senate
parcel bomber
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104924/83/1049248329_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_364cb1360180efc5fb435ffe239fd25e.jpg
Similar to most Polish senators, Grodzki is in opposition to the ruling Law and Justice party."The parcel was retreated by the relevant services. I hope they will manage to seize the perpetrator promptly," he added.The investigation into the incident is underway.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104924/83/1049248329_315:0:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80438992bbb01d16d83de0df65a41702.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, senate, parcel bomber

Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives

16:55 GMT 20.11.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the photo bankThe Palace of Culture and Science today
The Palace of Culture and Science today - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A parcel with death threats and explosives has been mailed to the speaker of Poland's upper house, Tomasz Grodzki, he said on Saturday.
Similar to most Polish senators, Grodzki is in opposition to the ruling Law and Justice party.
"This is the product of the industry of contempt and incitement toward political opponents. A package came to the Senate in my name [containing] a letter with death threats and explosive substance," Grodzki said on Twitter.
"The parcel was retreated by the relevant services. I hope they will manage to seize the perpetrator promptly," he added.
The investigation into the incident is underway.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:55 GMTPolish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
16:37 GMTIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
16:30 GMT'Un-Islamic': Pakistan Removes Chemical Castration Clause From New Anti-Rape Law
16:06 GMTBlinken: US Shares 'Real Concerns' With EU Over 'Russian Activities at Ukrainian Border'
15:36 GMTChild Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
15:32 GMTSouth Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
15:30 GMTNorth Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
15:26 GMTUN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border
15:15 GMTAt Least Two Injured as Yellow Vests' Anniversary Rally in Paris Spirals Into Unrest - Videos
15:01 GMTMacron Fishing in Troubled Waters as UK-EU Talks on NI Protocol Make Slow Progress
14:16 GMTPro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
14:10 GMTTwo Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
13:36 GMTYemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Military Base, Oil Refineries in Saudi Cities
13:26 GMTCzech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
13:17 GMTUproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
13:14 GMTTwenty Arrested, Seven Reportedly Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Videos
13:11 GMTVideos: Portland Engulfed by Overnight Riots as Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Charges
13:06 GMTRussian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognise Same-Sex Marriages