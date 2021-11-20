https://sputniknews.com/20211120/polish-senate-speaker-says-received-parcel-with-threats-explosives-1090887546.html

Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives

Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives

WARSAW (Sputnik) - A parcel with death threats and explosives has been mailed to the speaker of Poland's upper house, Tomasz Grodzki, he said on Saturday. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Similar to most Polish senators, Grodzki is in opposition to the ruling Law and Justice party."The parcel was retreated by the relevant services. I hope they will manage to seize the perpetrator promptly," he added.The investigation into the incident is underway.

