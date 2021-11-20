Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/pentagon-chief-says-iranian-drones-pose-threat-to-us-troops-1090881113.html
Pentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
Pentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
Last month, US President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against Iran's actions, "whether they're are drone strikes or anything else". The statement came amid... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T11:58+0000
2021-11-20T12:00+0000
us
iran
lloyd austin
drones
troops
pentagon
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/79/1079097963_0:54:801:504_1920x0_80_0_0_65fb84c46a9733cfde16573736d71f4c.jpg
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has pledged to counter Iran's "dangerous use" of suicide unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Middle East.This came a few weeks after the Associated Press cited unnamed US officials as claiming that Iran could have resourced, facilitated, and encouraged October's drone attack on the at-Tanf base in southern Syria, where American servicemen are stationed.The remote base, located along the M2 Baghdad-Damascus highway near Syria's border with Iraq and Jordan, has been held by American troops since early 2016, when the base was used to train so-called "moderate rebels" fighting against the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.According to the sources, at least five suicide UAVs laden with explosive charges were involved in the attack, which purportedly hit both US service members and Syrian opposition forces.Media reports at the time argued that the attack was conducted by "Syria’s allies", an apparent nod to Iran-backed groups, who retaliated against an earlier airstrike on the Syrian town of Palmyra, purportedly staged by Israel.US President Joe Biden, for his part, vowed last month that Washington would respond in kind to Iranian actions against America's interests, including drone strikes."With regard to the issue of how we're going to respond to actions taken by them against the interests of the United States — whether they're drone strikes or anything else — is we're going to respond, and we're going to continue to respond", Biden told reporters following the G20 summit in Rome.US-Iran TensionsAs for the Pentagon chief's promise to tackle Iranian drones, it comes amid simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran. The Biden administration insists that international diplomatic efforts to get the Islamic Republic back to negotiations to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a "critical place", and that patience is wearing thin.The Tehran-Washington tensions have been in place since the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018. Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it had started scaling back its JCPOA obligations, including those related to uranium enrichment. Tensions escalated in early 2020, when top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, died in a US drone strike authorised by then-US President Donald Trump.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20201208/tensions-between-us-iran-rise-to-terribly-dangerous-levels-as-soleimani-death-anniversary-nears-1081401875.html
1
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/79/1079097963_28:0:771:557_1920x0_80_0_0_62ef83acad0a5ee894ffba341facea56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, lloyd austin, drones, troops, pentagon, syria

Pentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops

11:58 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 20.11.2021)
© Photo : Tasnim News AgencyPrototype of Iran's Fotros Drone.
Prototype of Iran's Fotros Drone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© Photo : Tasnim News Agency
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, US President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against Iran's actions, "whether they're are drone strikes or anything else". The statement came amid increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington, who remain at odds over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has pledged to counter Iran's "dangerous use" of suicide unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Middle East.

Speaking at the annual Manama Dialogue event in Bahrain, the Pentagon chief insisted that Iran using its kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) poses a permanent threat to US troops and hampers efforts to tackle Daesh*.

This came a few weeks after the Associated Press cited unnamed US officials as claiming that Iran could have resourced, facilitated, and encouraged October's drone attack on the at-Tanf base in southern Syria, where American servicemen are stationed.
The remote base, located along the M2 Baghdad-Damascus highway near Syria's border with Iraq and Jordan, has been held by American troops since early 2016, when the base was used to train so-called "moderate rebels" fighting against the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

The officials asserted that it was Iranian UAVs that carried out the attack on at-Tanf, but that the drones were not launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic. Iran has never claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the sources, at least five suicide UAVs laden with explosive charges were involved in the attack, which purportedly hit both US service members and Syrian opposition forces.
Media reports at the time argued that the attack was conducted by "Syria’s allies", an apparent nod to Iran-backed groups, who retaliated against an earlier airstrike on the Syrian town of Palmyra, purportedly staged by Israel.
A spokesperson for the US Central Command told Sky News Arabia shortly after the drone strike that initial assessments suggested "Iran-backed militias" had attacked the at-Tanf base.
US President Joe Biden, for his part, vowed last month that Washington would respond in kind to Iranian actions against America's interests, including drone strikes.
"With regard to the issue of how we're going to respond to actions taken by them against the interests of the United States — whether they're drone strikes or anything else — is we're going to respond, and we're going to continue to respond", Biden told reporters following the G20 summit in Rome.

US-Iran Tensions

As for the Pentagon chief's promise to tackle Iranian drones, it comes amid simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran. The Biden administration insists that international diplomatic efforts to get the Islamic Republic back to negotiations to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a "critical place", and that patience is wearing thin.
The Tehran-Washington tensions have been in place since the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018.
Protesters burn the U.S. and Israeli flags during a demonstration against the the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, in Tehran, Iran, November 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2020
Tensions Between US, Iran Rise to ‘Terribly Dangerous’ Levels as Soleimani Death Anniversary Nears
8 December 2020, 23:34 GMT
Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it had started scaling back its JCPOA obligations, including those related to uranium enrichment. Tensions escalated in early 2020, when top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, died in a US drone strike authorised by then-US President Donald Trump.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:58 GMTPentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
11:58 GMTVideo of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
11:49 GMTMother of Necrophile Fuller's Victim Who Was Raped in Morgue Calls on Hospital Boss to Resign
11:28 GMTRussia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
10:45 GMTFire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
10:42 GMTTrump Praises Jury for Not Bowing to External Pressure in Kyle Rittenhouse Case
10:31 GMTProtests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
09:39 GMTPolish Defence Minister Reports Continued Attempts by Migrants to Storm Border Overnight
09:36 GMTBiden Wants 'a Stronger Europe', State Department Counselor Says
09:22 GMTAt Least 17 Dead, Over 100 Missing as Heavy Rains in Southern India Trigger Massive Floods - Video
09:02 GMT'F**k You, F**got': Wales Star Gareth Bale Abused by Real Madrid Fans Upon Return to Spain - Video
07:47 GMT'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis
07:41 GMTFilipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says
06:55 GMTJapan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices, Reports Suggest
06:31 GMT'Political Rubbish': Chinese Media Blasts US Senator Cotton for Calls to Boycott Beijing Olympics
06:28 GMTIranian Revolutionary Guard Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel - VIDEO
06:24 GMTSalma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits
05:52 GMTPolice Across US Brace for Possible Weekend of Unrest After Rittenhouse Verdict
05:40 GMTSecond US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults
05:39 GMTRoyal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'