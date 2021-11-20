https://sputniknews.com/20211120/pentagon-chief-says-iranian-drones-pose-threat-to-us-troops-1090881113.html

Pentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops

Pentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops

Last month, US President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against Iran's actions, "whether they're are drone strikes or anything else". The statement came amid... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-20T11:58+0000

2021-11-20T11:58+0000

2021-11-20T12:00+0000

us

iran

lloyd austin

drones

troops

pentagon

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/79/1079097963_0:54:801:504_1920x0_80_0_0_65fb84c46a9733cfde16573736d71f4c.jpg

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has pledged to counter Iran's "dangerous use" of suicide unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Middle East.This came a few weeks after the Associated Press cited unnamed US officials as claiming that Iran could have resourced, facilitated, and encouraged October's drone attack on the at-Tanf base in southern Syria, where American servicemen are stationed.The remote base, located along the M2 Baghdad-Damascus highway near Syria's border with Iraq and Jordan, has been held by American troops since early 2016, when the base was used to train so-called "moderate rebels" fighting against the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.According to the sources, at least five suicide UAVs laden with explosive charges were involved in the attack, which purportedly hit both US service members and Syrian opposition forces.Media reports at the time argued that the attack was conducted by "Syria’s allies", an apparent nod to Iran-backed groups, who retaliated against an earlier airstrike on the Syrian town of Palmyra, purportedly staged by Israel.US President Joe Biden, for his part, vowed last month that Washington would respond in kind to Iranian actions against America's interests, including drone strikes."With regard to the issue of how we're going to respond to actions taken by them against the interests of the United States — whether they're drone strikes or anything else — is we're going to respond, and we're going to continue to respond", Biden told reporters following the G20 summit in Rome.US-Iran TensionsAs for the Pentagon chief's promise to tackle Iranian drones, it comes amid simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran. The Biden administration insists that international diplomatic efforts to get the Islamic Republic back to negotiations to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a "critical place", and that patience is wearing thin.The Tehran-Washington tensions have been in place since the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018. Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it had started scaling back its JCPOA obligations, including those related to uranium enrichment. Tensions escalated in early 2020, when top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, died in a US drone strike authorised by then-US President Donald Trump.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20201208/tensions-between-us-iran-rise-to-terribly-dangerous-levels-as-soleimani-death-anniversary-nears-1081401875.html

1

us

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, iran, lloyd austin, drones, troops, pentagon, syria