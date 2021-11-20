https://sputniknews.com/20211120/over-half-of-nypd-officers-wish-they-never-joined-the-blue-due-to-far-left-politics---report-1090889263.html

Over Half of NYPD Officers Wish They Never Joined the Blue Due to 'Far-Left Politics' - Report

Officers complain their daily work has been disrupted by Black Lives Matter riots, the Defund the Police movement, bail-reform laws that keep violent offenders... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

More than half of New York Police Department cops wish they had never joined the force in the first place given the current relations between the force and the public, The New York Post reported, citing an internal department study of 6,000 uniformed officers.According to the leaked survey, 56% of officers say they would not put on the badge if they had to do it all over again, and they also believe the public disrespects and distrusts them (46% agree, 42% disagree).Moreover, 80% of the officers, detectives, sergeants, lieutenants, and captains polled said they are afraid of criminal liability, being sued, or being wrongfully reprimanded if they go after criminals aggressively.The officers interviewed by the outlet stated that the prestige of the service has "hit rock bottom."The majority of those polled believe things will only get worse, with 79% of the 5,935 people who took the survey in March believing the city will not be safer in two years.The New York City Council authorized a variety of reforms for the NYPD in March, including ending cops' qualified immunity, which shielded them from civil claims. 73% of cops reportedly believe the public has a negative perception of the NYPD.Moreover, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, Patrick Lynch, reportedly stated that the survey results "should surprise nobody."The NYPD's top brass reportedly explained the reason behind the polling as "an effort to determine how we can improve as a department — both internally and in regard to policing New York City."According to the report, in a study done by the city's police union in 2016, a strong majority of NYPD officers stated they loathed their jobs and believed they were safer before the now outgoing Mayor de Blasio took office.And the new survey reportedly shows that 73% of respondents claim that "outstanding" cops do not "receive appropriate recognition." A staggering 78% of respondents claimed they do not feel supported by the Department.Some of the NYPD cops have reportedly already left the force in the past couple of months to move to cities that offer much more support toward their police officers, according to the US media. Particularly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis welcomed at least a dozen NYPD cops in his state, providing them with $5,000 to relocate if they do not want to abide by New York State's restrictions and obligations imposed due to COVID-19.

