Nous Toutes Movement Holds Protest Against Gender-Based Violence in Paris

Nous Toutes Movement Holds Protest Against Gender-Based Violence in Paris

The Saturday demonstration is being held ahead of France marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Paris, where the feminist movement Nous Toutes (NT) is holding a rally against gender-based violence, marking its third year.NT, which started in France in 2018, was inspired by the MeToo movement. Back in 2018, up to 30,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Pairs to protest against sexual abuse and violence, with mass rallies also being held in other French cities.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

