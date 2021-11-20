Registration was successful!
Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
Nous Toutes Movement Holds Protest Against Gender-Based Violence in Paris
Nous Toutes Movement Holds Protest Against Gender-Based Violence in Paris
The Saturday demonstration is being held ahead of France marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T12:55+0000
2021-11-20T12:55+0000
france
protests
paris
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090880390_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2abe138546f43d91f91a37e8950eb5b7.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the feminist movement Nous Toutes (NT) is holding a rally against gender-based violence, marking its third year.NT, which started in France in 2018, was inspired by the MeToo movement. Back in 2018, up to 30,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Pairs to protest against sexual abuse and violence, with mass rallies also being held in other French cities.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
paris
france, protests, paris

Nous Toutes Movement Holds Protest Against Gender-Based Violence in Paris

12:55 GMT 20.11.2021
Participants walk with placards reading 'Nous toutes' (We all) as they take part in a rally in Paris on November 24, 2018, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Participants walk with placards reading 'Nous toutes' (We all) as they take part in a rally in Paris on November 24, 2018, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. (Photo by AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021
The Saturday demonstration is being held ahead of France marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November.
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the feminist movement Nous Toutes (NT) is holding a rally against gender-based violence, marking its third year.
NT, which started in France in 2018, was inspired by the MeToo movement. Back in 2018, up to 30,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Pairs to protest against sexual abuse and violence, with mass rallies also being held in other French cities.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
