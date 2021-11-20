https://sputniknews.com/20211120/north-korea-condemns-double-standards-in-un-human-rights-council-work-1090886177.html

North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work

North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean Foreign Ministry has criticized the UN Human Rights Council for arbitrariness and 'attacks' only on few chosen countries. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-20T15:30+0000

2021-11-20T15:30+0000

2021-11-20T15:30+0000

human rights

north korea

united nations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/83/1079438312_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_2e7ccf23f709c68deb2405b6e4c12a0d.jpg

The Foreign Ministry in its statement, published by the state-run KCNA agency, has accused the UN of "going wide off its founding objectives" of ensuring fair and equal protection of human rights. The ministry called the council a "three-ring circus where the Western countries target and attack independent developing countries as they please."Pyongyang also criticized the system of UNHCR special rapporteurs on human rights, stressing that many other countries have voiced similar concerns about their appointment procedure and choice of cases to investigate, as "selection only being made targeting the countries which go against Western values and its human rights standard."On Wednesday, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the 17th annual resolution condemning human rights violations in North Korea. South Korea has not been among the countries to propose the resolution for the third year in a row, though Seoul still voted in favor of its adoption.

united nations

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

human rights, north korea, united nations