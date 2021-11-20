Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/north-korea-condemns-double-standards-in-un-human-rights-council-work-1090886177.html
North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean Foreign Ministry has criticized the UN Human Rights Council for arbitrariness and 'attacks' only on few chosen countries. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T15:30+0000
2021-11-20T15:30+0000
human rights
north korea
united nations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/83/1079438312_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_2e7ccf23f709c68deb2405b6e4c12a0d.jpg
The Foreign Ministry in its statement, published by the state-run KCNA agency, has accused the UN of "going wide off its founding objectives" of ensuring fair and equal protection of human rights. The ministry called the council a "three-ring circus where the Western countries target and attack independent developing countries as they please."Pyongyang also criticized the system of UNHCR special rapporteurs on human rights, stressing that many other countries have voiced similar concerns about their appointment procedure and choice of cases to investigate, as "selection only being made targeting the countries which go against Western values and its human rights standard."On Wednesday, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the 17th annual resolution condemning human rights violations in North Korea. South Korea has not been among the countries to propose the resolution for the third year in a row, though Seoul still voted in favor of its adoption.
united nations
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/83/1079438312_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6b8ab5bbef9525c0e066556fd83ea5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
human rights, north korea, united nations

North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work

15:30 GMT 20.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Daniel N. Sloan / PyongyangPyongyang
Pyongyang - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Daniel N. Sloan / Pyongyang
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean Foreign Ministry has criticized the UN Human Rights Council for arbitrariness and 'attacks' only on few chosen countries.
The Foreign Ministry in its statement, published by the state-run KCNA agency, has accused the UN of "going wide off its founding objectives" of ensuring fair and equal protection of human rights. The ministry called the council a "three-ring circus where the Western countries target and attack independent developing countries as they please."
"In order to achieve the promotion and protection of genuine human rights as has been aspired by the international society, the first priority should be given to putting an end to the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the US and the Western countries that bring the international human rights arena into disrepute," the ministry said.
Pyongyang also criticized the system of UNHCR special rapporteurs on human rights, stressing that many other countries have voiced similar concerns about their appointment procedure and choice of cases to investigate, as "selection only being made targeting the countries which go against Western values and its human rights standard."
On Wednesday, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the 17th annual resolution condemning human rights violations in North Korea. South Korea has not been among the countries to propose the resolution for the third year in a row, though Seoul still voted in favor of its adoption.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:37 GMTIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
16:30 GMT'Un-Islamic': Pakistan Removes Chemical Castration Clause From New Anti-Rape Law
16:06 GMTBlinken: US Shares 'Real Concerns' With EU Over 'Russian Activities at Ukrainian Border'
15:36 GMTChild Rape-Killer Pitchfork Jailed Again After Breaking Parole Terms
15:32 GMTSouth Korea Confirms 6 Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu
15:30 GMTNorth Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work
15:26 GMTUN Delegation Visits Refugee Center on Belarusian-Polish Border
15:15 GMTAt Least Two Injured as Yellow Vests' Anniversary Rally in Paris Spirals Into Unrest - Videos
15:01 GMTMacron Fishing in Troubled Waters as UK-EU Talks on NI Protocol Make Slow Progress
14:16 GMTPro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
14:10 GMTTwo Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
13:36 GMTYemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Military Base, Oil Refineries in Saudi Cities
13:26 GMTCzech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
13:17 GMTUproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
13:14 GMTTwenty Arrested, Seven Reportedly Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Videos
13:11 GMTVideos: Portland Engulfed by Overnight Riots as Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Charges
13:06 GMTRussian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognise Same-Sex Marriages
12:56 GMTNYT Reporter Had Her Kenosha Riots Piece Delayed Until After Biden's Victory in 2020