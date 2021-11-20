Mother of Necrophile Fuller's Victim Who Was Raped in Morgue Calls on Hospital Boss to Resign

https://sputniknews.com/20211120/mother-of-necrophile-fullers-victim-who-was-raped-in-morgue-calls-on-hospital-boss-to-resign-1090881315.html
Nevres Kemal, the mother of one of the victims of morgue rapist David Fuller, has called on Miles Scott, chief executive of Maidstone and Tunbridge NHS trust, to resign. "Scott needs to go. That man must not wait to be thrown out, he needs to walk", she said.Ms Kemal, who works as a social worker, revealed she spoke with Miles Scott, who admitted that he is responsible for what goes on at the trust. "Accountability starts with the man at the top. He is responsible, but he doesn’t want to lose his fancy job", she said. Previously, the woman revealed that when she asked Scott why he hadn’t resigned, he reportedly told her it was up to the board of directors to make such a decision and the board supported him, the hospital boss allegedly said.The development comes almost two weeks after the UK government bowed to the demands of the families of the victims to hold an independent inquiry into the Maidstone and Tunbridge NHS trust, whose employee David Fuller raped at least 100 female corpses in the morgues at two hospitals. Initially the trust wanted to conduct its own inquiry. Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid commissioned an independent investigation, which will be conducted by Sir Jonathan Michael, a former chief executive of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust.Nevers Kemal doesn’t expect anything from the upcoming inquiry, saying she hasn't trusted the system since the 2007 Baby P scandal. Back then, a 17-month boy named Peter died after suffering physical abuse at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend. Several months before the infant’s death, Ms Kemal, a social worker, complained about Haringey Council’s social services, saying child protection procedures were not being followed, with kids often being left in the care of their suspected abusers. The council made an injunction against Ms Kemal, banning her from speaking about child care.Six months before the toddler died, she sent a letter through her lawyer to then Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt and three other ministers, but no action was taken.A Case That Gives NightmaresEarlier this month, hospital staff worker David Fuller admitted to raping at least 100 female corpses during the fourth day of his trial. Police initially arrested Fuller, 67, in connection with the 1987 murder of two young women.Warning: the paragraphs below contain descriptions that some readers may find distressing.During a search of his home, they discovered hard drives that contained pictures and videos showing the man raping dead bodies in morgues.A subsequent investigation revealed that he had abused corpses undetected for 12 years while he was working at two hospitals as a maintenance engineer and electrician. He filmed himself carrying out acts of necrophilia and then labelled the pictures and videos with the names of his victims, whose ages ranged from 9 to 100.Azra Kemal was one of them. The young woman died at the age of 24 on a dual carriageway in Kent while fleeing a burning car. Nevres Kemal was told that Fuller raped the body of her daughter three times, including hours before she came to the mortuary to bid Azra farewell.Prosecutors working on the case described it as "unprecedented in legal history" and one that gives "nightmares". Fuller will likely be given a mandatory life sentence for the murder of two young women, but his punishment for necrophilia will be a lenient one. The law attached to Fuller's crimes - Section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, penetration of a dead body – carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.Nevres Kemal said she wants sentences for necrophilia to be increased to 10 years in prison.
Nevres Kemal
, the mother of one of the victims of morgue rapist David Fuller, has called on Miles Scott, chief executive of Maidstone and Tunbridge NHS trust, to resign. "Scott needs to go. That man must not wait to be thrown out, he needs to walk", she said.
Ms Kemal, who works as a social worker, revealed she spoke with Miles Scott, who admitted that he is responsible for what goes on at the trust. "Accountability starts with the man at the top. He is responsible, but he doesn’t want to lose his fancy job", she said. Previously, the woman revealed that when she asked Scott why he hadn’t resigned, he reportedly told her it was up to the board of directors to make such a decision and the board supported him, the hospital boss allegedly said.
The development comes almost two weeks after the UK government bowed to the demands of the families of the victims
to hold an independent inquiry into the Maidstone and Tunbridge NHS trust, whose employee David Fuller raped at least 100 female corpses in the morgues at two hospitals. Initially the trust wanted to conduct its own inquiry. Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid commissioned an independent investigation, which will be conducted by Sir Jonathan Michael, a former chief executive of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust.
“The inquiry will look into the circumstances surrounding the offences committed at the hospital and then national implications. It will help us understand how these offences took place without detection in the trust; identify any areas where early action by this trust was necessary; and then consider wider national issues, including for the NHS”, the health secretary said.
Nevers Kemal doesn’t expect anything from the upcoming inquiry, saying she hasn't trusted the system since the 2007 Baby P scandal.
Back then, a 17-month boy named Peter died after suffering physical abuse at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend. Several months before the infant’s death, Ms Kemal, a social worker, complained about Haringey Council’s social services, saying child protection procedures were not being followed, with kids often being left in the care of their suspected abusers. The council made an injunction against Ms Kemal, banning her from speaking about child care.
Six months before the toddler died, she sent a letter through her lawyer to then Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt and three other ministers, but no action was taken.
“It doesn’t matter what Sir Jonathan or Sir whatever says. I’ll be calling for Scott to go. I’ll do it with a megaphone. It’s always the same with every bloody inquiry: either you have to push people out or it becomes so obvious that they just have to go”, Ms Kemal said.
A Case That Gives Nightmares
Earlier this month, hospital staff worker David Fuller admitted to raping
at least 100 female corpses during the fourth day of his trial. Police initially arrested Fuller, 67, in connection with the 1987 murder of two young women.
Warning: the paragraphs below contain descriptions that some readers may find distressing.
During a search of his home, they discovered hard drives that contained pictures and videos showing the man raping dead bodies in morgues.
A subsequent investigation revealed that he had abused corpses undetected for 12 years while he was working at two hospitals
as a maintenance engineer and electrician. He filmed himself carrying out acts of necrophilia and then labelled the pictures and videos with the names of his victims, whose ages ranged from 9 to 100.
Azra Kemal was one of them. The young woman died at the age of 24 on a dual carriageway in Kent while fleeing a burning car. Nevres Kemal was told that Fuller raped the body of her daughter three times, including hours before she came to the mortuary to bid Azra farewell.
"I had spent two hours in the mortuary sleeping with her. And that gave me some sort of comfort. Little did I know that my daughter had been violated prior to that day and the evening of that day. So, whilst I'm stroking my daughter's hair, sleeping on her hair, a man had... crawled all over her skin... And there's me kissing and cuddling and saying my last goodbyes. She didn’t look at peace and now I know why", she said.
Prosecutors working on the case described it as "unprecedented in legal history" and one that gives "nightmares". Fuller will likely be given a mandatory life sentence for the murder of two young women, but his punishment for necrophilia will be a lenient one. The law attached to Fuller's crimes - Section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, penetration of a dead body – carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Nevres Kemal said she wants sentences for necrophilia to be increased to 10 years in prison.
"She never kept her mouth shut, so I’m determined to fight for Azra. People don’t like speaking about death, never mind raping the dead, because it taps into people’s fears. But I have to speak up. I may be seen as a nobody, but I’m Azra’s mum and that’s a somebody. The proudest thing in my life was to be mum to Azra", she said.